Fazoli's announces Mesa restaurant as second location in the Valley

MESA, AZ — More breadsticks and pasta are headed to the East Valley!

Fazoli’s announced Monday that its second Valley location will be opening in Mesa “later this year.”

Fazoli's

While no specific opening date was mentioned, Fazoli’s said the restaurant will be located at 953 N. Dobson Rd., which is located at Mesa Riverview near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Dobson Road.

The fast-casual Italian food brand is planning nine locations in Arizona.

Its first location to be announced, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officially opened Monday. It is located inside Terminal 4 between gates B6 and B13.

Fazoli's

The airport restaurant is offering breakfast foods unique to the Phoenix location including Hot Honey Chicken and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches, Cinnamon Swirl Breadstick Bites, and Breakfast Burritos.

The other restaurant locations and opening dates have yet to be announced.