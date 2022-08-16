Fazoli's announces first Phoenix restaurant location

PHOENIX — Fazoli’s has announced where its first new Arizona location will be opening "later this year."

The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain said it will be opening inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A Phoenix Sky Harbor representative confirmed to ABC15 that the Fazoli’s location will be in Terminal 4, post security between gates B7 and B13.

PHOENIX – Prepare for landing! The first of 9 Fazoli's restaurants coming to the Phoenix area opens later this year inside @PHXSkyHarbor Airport. 🛩 🍝 🥖



Stay tuned. We'll update you as we get closer to takeoff! pic.twitter.com/vo6RW5ZUJY — Fazoli's (@Fazolis) August 13, 2022

The Sky Harbor location is just the first of nine locations set to open in the Valley over the course of a few years.

In May, Fazoli’s said its first restaurant would open in “Fall 2022.”

No further information was immediately available.