Fazoli's announces first Phoenix restaurant location

The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain said it will be opening inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 16, 2022
PHOENIX — Fazoli’s has announced where its first new Arizona location will be opening "later this year."

The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain said it will be opening inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A Phoenix Sky Harbor representative confirmed to ABC15 that the Fazoli’s location will be in Terminal 4, post security between gates B7 and B13.

The Sky Harbor location is just the first of nine locations set to open in the Valley over the course of a few years.

In May, Fazoli’s said its first restaurant would open in “Fall 2022.”

No further information was immediately available.

