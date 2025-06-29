Salvation Army to open heat relief stations in the Valley during Extreme Heat Warning

PHOENIX — The Salvation Army is opening multiple heat relief stations as the Valley deals with extreme heat.

The organization announced it will open 10 stations in the Valley where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration.

The stations will be open on Sunday, June 29, through Tuesday, July 1, during an Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Since May 1, the Salvation Army says it has provided heat relief to about 16,500 people in Arizona and has given out more than 53,000 bottles of water.

“We also encourage people to check on neighbors at risk of dehydration or heat-related health issues, such as those without adequate air conditioning, or someone on a fixed income who might not run their A/C because they need to buy food or medicine,.” said Lt. Colonel Charles Fowler, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix.

The following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 1 and on any day the National Weather Service has issued or extended an Extreme Heat Warning from May through September – including weekends, but excluding federal holidays (such as July 4, for example):

Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave.



– Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave. Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.



– Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave. Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.



– Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St. Glendale – Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.



– Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave. Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.



– Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St. Phoenix -

Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road

Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg.



Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave. Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave. Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. Surprise – North West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

A mobile hydration unit will also be in service each of those days to portions of the Valley identified as areas with high numbers of people experiencing homelessness.

If you would like to donate to help our neighbors in need facing the unbearable summer heat, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555. To volunteer at a heat relief station, contact your local Salvation Army or call 602-267-4100.