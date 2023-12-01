Holiday lights, new Valley attractions and more: Things To Do in December!

PHOENIX — December is here, which means there's a lot of fun in-store in the Valley! Here’s the breakdown of the best holiday light displays and what exciting attractions to check out this month.

MERRY MAIN STREET



The annual event runs from November 24 through January 6, 2024. You can visit Santa for free on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mesa

What to expect: The event features a winter wonderland ice rink open daily for $10. There's also a giant Christmas tree at Main Street and Macdonald. Other festivities include live music at the tree on Fridays and Saturdays, a holiday sunset market, festive movies on the plaza and much more.

AVONDAZZLE HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY



Event runs from December 2 to January 1, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Avondale Civic Center Complex [11465 West Civic Center Drive]

Cost: Free.

PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS



Where: Rawhide Western Town [5700 W North Loop Rd] in Chandler

The holiday magic runs from November 24 to December 24, 2023.

Cost:

VIP: $75 + taxes and fees General Admission: $29.00 + taxes and fees Military/First responders can purchase their tickets at a discounted rate [IDs will be checked at the door]: $25.00 + taxes and fees Four Pack [that has four tickets]: $99+ taxes and fees Children 3 and under enter for free Santa Experience [this this not a general admission ticket]: $8



PHOENIX ZOO'S 'PREDATOR PASSAGE'



The Phoenix Zoo along with the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation (ACNC) have opened the “ Predator Passage ” on the Africa Trail at the zoo! This six-acre expansion of the Zoo features new residents that include lionesses, spotted hyenas, a leopard, and red river hogs. In the near future, the Zoo also plans to bring a group of meerkats to its Predator Passage .

FUELFEST



Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 North Pima Road]

When: December 9 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: ticketsstart at $30

What to expect: Car showcase, art display, a kid zone, drift competition and more.

A CHRISTMAS GIFT

For single mom Nadia McCawley and her two teen boys, Christmas has certainly arrived early. More than a half dozen people inside the leasing office of The MOD apartment complex in Phoenix scrambled to finalize their decorations and gifts for the unsuspecting family Thursday. “Nine years ago, we started a program called rent-free Christmas,” said Western Wealth Capital CEO Janet Lepage to Nadia and her kids as they sat down in anticipation. Read more about this story, here.

SUSTAINABLE HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Now in its 14th year, Christmas at the Princess has been delighting more than 300,000 guests each year. It's a huge footprint on the environment but organizers have been making changes over the years to help reduce that. “Part of that is doing what you can to positively impact your environment whether it’s social or economic or environmental,” said John Glynn, with Fairmount Scottsdale Princess.

Click here to see what other steps organizers in the valley have been taking to help impact earth one holiday event at a time.

HOLIDAYS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT

You can experience the holiday magic at Disneyland Resort until January 7, 2024.

“No matter where you turn, there's holiday magic. When you travel through the gates of Main Street, and you see this 60 foot Christmas tree, and you see the garland and you hear the bells and you see people being cheery, you can't help but know that you're having a distinctively Disney experience with their family,” said Arielle Harris, Disneyland Resort Cast Member.

Where: Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, CA 92802