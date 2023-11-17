ZooLights: Here’s what’s new at this year’s Phoenix Zoo holiday tradition

PHOENIX — It’s that time of year again when this Valley tradition of more than 30 years illuminates the Phoenix Zoo!

Here’s what’s new this year at ZooLights and everything you need to know before you go.

Phoenix Zoo ZooLights: Phoenix Zoo's holiday tradition.

“This year is bigger and brighter than ever before. This year we actually have more than 4 million lights,” said Linda Hardwick from the Phoenix Zoo to ABC15. “We have beautifully wrapped trees. We have hundreds of armatures. We have all new brand new wildlife lanterns, which are some of my favorite attractions at ZooLights.”

Phoenix Zoo The zoo's 50 foot tall floating tree at Zoo Light's will debut a brand new digital Lake Light Show.



The zoo will also debut a brand new digital Lake Light Show on its 50-foot-tall floating tree. “It is actually the tallest building tree in North America and we're so excited to debut our new show on it,” said Hardwick.

The holiday light experience kicks off on November 22.

“The Phoenix Zoo is such a magical place it really transforms from a daytime visit where you're going to see lots and lots and lots of animals into a nighttime visit where you will see armatures that are reflecting our animals you will see a little glimpse of some animals, especially on our Arizona Trail,” explained Hardwick.

IF YOU GO



The event runs from November 22 to January 14, 2024.

Special date: December 4 is sensory friendly night.

Cost: