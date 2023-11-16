Watch Now
SRP customers can get buy one, get one free Phoenix ZooLights tickets

Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 16, 2023
PHOENIX — SRP customers can get buy one, get one free tickets for ZooLights at Phoenix Zoo.

From Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 11, 2024, if you’re an SRP customer, you can purchase one Wednesday or Thursday evening ticket and get one for free.

The hours for the free admission are 5:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Children under 2 are free.

SRP customers can purchase ZooLights BOGO deal tickets at the Zoo on Wednesday and Thursday using the coupon found in their October SRP bill insert or purchase tickets for Wednesday and Thursday online via the SRP offers page.

