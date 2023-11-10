THINGS TO DO: Holiday events, business expansions and more coming this November

PHOENIX — In Arizona, all the fun falls in November- especially outside! The ABC15 team gives you an insider's look at some of the best events the Valley has to offer this month and the new businesses getting ready to open!

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out some of the Things To Do showcased in the special below:

DINO’S GIT DOWN

If you're a horsepower junkie, you'll want to head to Glendale for Dino’s Git Down! More than 5,000 cars and trucks will be on display and the best part it's all free!



Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale

The event takes place on November 10 and 11!

SHAQ’S ‘BIG CHICKEN’

The fast-casual restaurant, Big Chicken, founded by Shaquille O'Neal is now headed to Footprint Center, according to Steve Christensen, one of the Arizona franchise owners.

When will it open? Well, one of the Arizona franchisee owners shared with ABC15: “I know something will be announced here in the next few weeks. That's about what I can say for right now," said Christensen.



Click here to read more about the expansion set for Arizona.

MCKENZIE'S MIDTOWN TAVERN

McKenzie's Midtown Tavern has big plans for its popular Phoenix location. The owner shared with ABC15 that a larger patio, more parking on the property and even a pickleball court is in the works for the local business.



Click here to see more renderings, a timeline for the expansion project and more happening at the tavern.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

As we head into the busy holiday travel season there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to your carry-ons.

Knives, snow globes, and meat tenderizers all have the same thing in common... they're banned from carry-on luggage on airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is getting the message out ahead of the busy holiday season.

Patricia Mancha with TSA showed ABC15 dozens of various items, ranging from liquor, sunscreen, and non-perishable foods to lava lamps and snow globes. All these items were found in carry-on luggage from various travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.



If it’s sharp and pointy, it may be banned. Click here to read the full story on things you should know before you travel.

GLISTENING GARDENS

Where: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale

Event runs from November 24 – January 7, 2024.

ZOOLIGHTS



Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

Event runs from November 22- January 14, 2024.

ENCHANT



Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]

Event runs from November 24 - December 31, 2023.

GLENDALE GLITTERS



Where: Glendale Civic Center [5750 W Glenn Dr] and nearby streets. The lights will sparkle from November 24 – January 1, 2023

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Glendale Glitters on Nov. 24 and 25. from 5 p.m. -10 p.m. each night.

MESA AZ TEMPLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

The Christmas light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will illuminate the East Valley this month.



The Christmas lights will be up from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mesa Temple Address: 101 S Lesueur

OUR COMMUNITY

Other than new things to check out in the Valley this month, get to know some of the people creating an impact in our community.



Valley chef talks sustainable kitchen to help the planet: "For us, sustainability is what we do," said Jason Dwight, chef and owner of Persepshen. Dwight has a passion for cooking but a high priority in his kitchen is sustainability. "We get whole animals from organic pastures, we bring in an entire animal and go cut by cut on the menu," said Dwight. Everything in the house is used in his recipes. Click here to read more about this story.



81-year-old from Gilbert named Parks and Rec Volunteer of the Year: For nearly twenty years, Theona Vyvial has soared into the hearts of visitors and locals alike by sharing the special world of birds. "It's a way to get out, do some walking, get some fresh air and use your brain," said Vyvial. Twice a month she leads bird-watching tours at the Riparian Preserve and Veterans Memorial Park for the town of Gilbert. The longtime volunteer pointed out the unique breeds that call our area home throughout the year. Get to know more about Vyvial here.

If you're looking for more holiday events, business happenings and family friendly fun- be sure to check out ABC15.com/ThingsToDo.