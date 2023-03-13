Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ sets grand opening date for its Gilbert location

GILBERT, AZ — Big Chicken is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Arizona! The fast-casual restaurant was founded by Shaquille O'Neal and its menu items are expected to be BIG.

The Gilbert location was originally set to open in February, but don’t worry you won’t have to wait much longer for the grand opening! According to a representative of the chain, the grand opening is set for Wednesday, March 15!

What are you eating today? Is it our Big & Sloppy Crispy Chicken Sandwich that's topped with mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic bbq aioli? 🔥🙌🐔 #CanYouDigIt pic.twitter.com/lduftvn7yg — Big Chicken (@BigChickenShaq) February 28, 2023

Can’t wait for the opening? Shaq’s Big Chicken is part of Mullett Arena’s food and beverage lineup.

IF YOU GO



Grand opening: Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m.

Regular hours of operation: Sunday-Thursday [11 a.m.-10 p.m.] and Friday/Saturday [11 a.m.-11 p.m.].

Location: 366 N Gilbert RD, #106, in Gilbert

MORE LOCATIONS TO COME

According to Steve Christensen, one of the Arizona franchise owners, the average patty size is five ounces. The restaurant also has a cookie with a circumference of an NBA basketball!

In an interview with ABC15 in 2022, Christensen confirmed that he and Reid Richards are the franchisees for the state and have agreed to open at least 12 Big Chicken locations in Arizona over the next couple of years.

For now, the local franchise owners plan to open the first couple of locations in the Valley and possibly expand to Tucson.