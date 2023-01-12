Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February

GILBERT, AZ — Big Chicken is coming to Arizona and the first location will be opening in Gilbert next month! The fast-casual restaurant was founded by Shaquille O'Neal and its menu items are expected to be BIG.

According to Steve Christensen, one of the Arizona franchise owners, the average patty size is five ounces. The restaurant also has a cookie with a circumference of an NBA basketball!

HAPPY NEW YEAR 🔥🐔🙌 Start 2023 off with some good eats from #BigChickenShaq! Available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.



Order Now: https://t.co/LHWqHQNfLp pic.twitter.com/aiHUG0FWNv — Big Chicken (@BigChickenShaq) January 2, 2023

The first store front to open in Arizona will be in the Town of Gilbert. The restaurant was originally expected to open fall of 2022, but it’ll finally open this year. Big Chicken will be in the former Pomo Pizzeria location located in the Heritage District [366 N Gilbert Rd].

The restaurant is “scheduled to open in February,” but an exact date has not been announced.

For now, Big Chicken is hiring for hourly and management positions. If interested, candidates can apply online at: bigchicken.com/gilbert-az-careers

Can’t wait for the opening? Shaq’s Big Chicken is part of Mullett Arena’s food and beverage lineup.

MORE LOCATIONS

In an interview with ABC15 in 2022, Christensen confirmed that he and Reid Richards are the franchisees for the state and have agreed to open at least 12 Big Chicken locations in Arizona over the next couple of years.

For now, the local franchise owners plan to open the first couple of locations in the Valley and possibly expand to Tucson.

SHAQ IS COMING TO AZ

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his 'adult playground' to the Valley for Super Bowl weekend!

Friday, February 10, 2023, Shaq, aka DJ DIESEL, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg, will be headlining 'Shaq's Fun House' presented by Netspend at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

This is the fifth consecutive 'Shaq's Fun House': click here to read more about this event.