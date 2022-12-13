Shaq, Diplo, and Snoop Dog headline music festival Super Bowl weekend in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his 'adult playground' to the Valley for Super Bowl weekend!

Friday, February 10, 2023, Shaq, aka DJ DIESEL, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg, will be headlining 'Shaq's Fun House' presented by Netspend at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

This is the fifth consecutive 'Shaq's Fun House.'

Arizona, are you ready for Shaq's Fun House?!?!

🎪🎡✨🎶🏈🏟️🏆 pic.twitter.com/J0HJKX3k2w — Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend (@ShaqsFunHouse) November 18, 2022

The NBA Hall-of-Famer says the experience combines a carnival with a music festival and is the ultimate adult playground.

It will feature over-the-top pyrotechnics, breathtaking graphics, and so much more.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on December 16, 2022, with a presale occurring on December 15.

Starting at $249.99, all tickets include a 6-hour open bar and complimentary dining experiences.

All general admission tickets, VIP tickets, TickPick VIP Lounge tickets, and VIP Tables can be purchased online at WWW.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.COM.