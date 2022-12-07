Watch Now
36 concerts coming to the Phoenix area throughout 2023

From Taylor Swift, to Shania Twain and Lizzo, 2023 is going to be a busy year!

The sound of music will be ringing across the Valley in 2023.

From Rock and Pop to Hip Hop and Country there are shows for everyone.

2023 Concerts in the Valley Photo by: AP Smokey Robinson Smokey Robinson
"An Evening With Smokey Robinson"
  • January 21
  • Saturday, 8 pm
  • Mesa Arts Center
Details https://bit.ly/3BbAcJwPhoto by: AP Ian Grushka of New Found Glory New Found Glory
  • February 2
  • Thursday, 8:30 pm
  • Celebrity Theater
Details https://bit.ly/3FsrdGwPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Mickey Madden, Matt Flynn, Adam Levine, James Valentine of Maroon 5 Maroon 5
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ will kick off the WM Phoenix Open
  • February 4
  • Saturday, 7 pm
  • TPC Scottsdale
Details: https://bit.ly/3VyvXjHPhoto by: Zach Cordner/Zach Cordner/Invision/AP Walker Hayes Walker Hayes
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ will kick off the WM Phoenix Open
  • February 4
  • Saturday, 5 pm
  • TPC Scottsdale
Details: https://bit.ly/3VyvXjHPhoto by: Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP YG YG
"The Red Cup Tour"
  • February 6
  • Monday, 8 pm
  • Arizona Financial Theatre
Details: https://livemu.sc/3Vynr47Photo by: Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Hayley Williams Paramore
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
  • February 9
  • Thursday, 7 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3iugORAPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Boyd Tinsley, Tim Reynolds, Dave Matthews, Carter Beauford, Stefan Lessard Dave Matthews Band (with Anderson .Paak)
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
  • February 10
  • Saturday, 7 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3iugORAPhoto by: Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Kane Brown Kane Brown
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
  • February 11
  • Saturday, 7 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3iugORAPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP 2022 American Music Awards - Show Imagine Dragons
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
  • February 11
  • Saturday, 7 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3iugORAPhoto by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jason Aldean Jason Aldean (with Mackenzie Porter)
WM Phoenix Open
  • February 9
  • Thursday
  • Coors Light Bird's Next - Scottsdale
Details: https://bit.ly/3VxrGN7

*This event is sold outPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly
WM Phoenix Open
  • February 10
  • Friday
  • Coors Light Bird's Next - Scottsdale
Details: https://bit.ly/3urPsOM

*This event is sold outPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Chainsmokers, Alex Pall, Andrew Taggart, The Chainsmokers (with Gryffin)
WM Phoenix Open
  • February 11
  • Saturday
  • Coors Light Bird's Next - Scottsdale
Details: https://bit.ly/3FtXBsw

*This event is sold outPhoto by: Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Keith Sweat Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, Tierra and Rose Royce
Valentines Super Love Jam
  • February 18
  • Saturday, 7:30 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3F7xtlNPhoto by: Frank Micelotta/Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley The Eagles
"Hotel California Tour 2023"
  • March 1
  • Wednesday, 8 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3Bf7dow
Photo by: Gus Ruelas/AP Marc Anthony Marc Anthony
"VIVIENDO Tour"
  • March 4
  • Saturday, 8 pm
  • Desert Diamond Arena
Details: https://bit.ly/3UzZUhRPhoto by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Maggie Rogers Maggie Rogers, Jamie xx, Polo & Pan, Quinn XCII, Toro y Moi, Purple Disco Machine, and more
M3F 2023
  • March 3 & 4
  • Friday, Saturday
  • Margaret T. Hance Park
Details: https://bit.ly/3Belly4Photo by: Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Ricky Phillips, James Young, Tommy Shaw Styx
"2023 World Tour"
  • March, 9 & 10
  • Thursday, Friday, 7:30 pm
  • Celebrity Theater
Details: https://bit.ly/3h2gWra
Photo by: Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Jimmy Buffett Jimmy Buffett
"Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour"
  • March 9
  • Thursday, 8 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3FtgFqKPhoto by: Dave Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS 2022 American Music Awards - Show Carrie Underwood
"The Denim & Rhinestones Tour"
  • March 11
  • Saturday, 7:30 pm
  • Desert Diamond Arena
Details: https://bit.ly/3hceGh0Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Taylor Swift Taylor Swift (w/ Paramore)
"The Eras Tour"
  • March 17, 18
  • Friday, Saturday, 6:30 pm
  • State Farm Stadium
Details: https://bit.ly/3P9gpR6

*No tickets availablePhoto by: Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP Reba McEntire Reba McEntire
"Live In Concert"
  • March 20
  • Saturday, 8 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3Fwi67JPhoto by: Josh Anderson/ASSOCIATED PRESS Mexico Mana Concert Maná
"México Lindo y Querido Tour"
  • March 24
  • Friday, 8:30 pm
  • Footprint Center
AND
  • March 25
  • Saturday, 8 pm
  • Desert Diamond Arena
Details: https://bit.ly/3VXFGjm

*3rd show added on September 16 at Desert Diamond ArenaPhoto by: Marco Ugarte/AP Lewis Capaldi Lewis Capaldi
  • May 6
  • Saturday, 8 pm
  • Arizona Financial Theatre
Details: https://livemu.sc/3Hk77j4Photo by: Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
  • May 6
  • Saturday, 5:45 pm
  • State Farm Stadium
Details: https://bit.ly/3UwAXE9Photo by: AP Anthony Kiedis, Flea Red Hot Chili Peppers (w/ The Strokes, Thundercat)
  • May 14
  • Sunday, 6:30
  • State Farm Stadium
Details: https://bit.ly/3F5xDKh Photo by: Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Lizzo Lizzo (w/ Latto)
"The Special 2our"
  • May 24
  • Wednesday, 8 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3HcM9TiPhoto by: Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Shania Twain Shania Twain
"Queen of Me Tour"
  • May 30
  • Tuesday, 7:30
  • Ak-Chin Pavilion
Details: https://bit.ly/3XXmLqJPhoto by: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Rob Thomas, Kyle Cook, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette Matchbox Twenty
  • May 31
  • Wednesday, May 31
  • Ak-Chin Pavilion
Details: https://livemu.sc/3VVcQQnPhoto by: Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker of Blink 182 Blink-182 (w/ Turnstile)
  • June 14
  • Wednesday, 7:30 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3VUnnePPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Louis Tomlinson Louis Tomlinson (of One Direction)
  • July 3
  • Monday, 7 pm
  • Arizona Financial Theatre
Details: https://livemu.sc/3F6AZwQPhoto by: Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen
"One Night At A Time World Tour"
  • July 19, 20
  • Wednesday, Thursday,
  • Chase Field
Details: https://bit.ly/3F5AHpTPhoto by: Mark Humphrey/Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP Rod Stewart Rod Stewart (w/ Cheap Trick)
  • August 4
  • Friday, 7:30 pm
  • Footprint Center
Details: https://bit.ly/3P6vQcA
Photo by: Danny Johnston/AP Bruce Watson, Thom Gimbel Foreigner
"The Historic Farewell Tour"
  • August 20
  • Sunday, 7 pm
  • Ak-Chin Pavilion
Details: https://livemu.sc/3Bhr5alPhoto by: Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Metallica Metallica
"M72 World Tour"
  • September 1, 3
  • Friday, Sunday, 5:30 pm
  • State Farm Stadium
Details: https://bit.ly/3HgxGWzPhoto by: Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP Mexico Mana Concert Maná
"México Lindo y Querido Tour"
  • September 16
  • Saturday, 7 pm
  • Desert Diamond Arena
Details: https://bit.ly/3VXFGjmPhoto by: Marco Ugarte/AP Pink, Alecia Moore, P!nk P!NK (w/ Brandi Carlile)
"Summer Carnival 2023"
  • October 9
  • Monday, 6:30 pm
  • Chase Field
Details: https://bit.ly/3P91tChPhoto by: Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

