36 concerts coming to the Phoenix area throughout 2023
From Taylor Swift, to Shania Twain and Lizzo, 2023 is going to be a busy year!
The sound of music will be ringing across the Valley in 2023.
From Rock and Pop to Hip Hop and Country there are shows for everyone.
To check out ABC15's list of Things To Do, click here.
Photo by: AP Smokey Robinson
"An Evening With Smokey Robinson"
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ will kick off the WM Phoenix Open
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ will kick off the WM Phoenix Open
"The Red Cup Tour"
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
WM Phoenix Open
*This event is sold outPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Machine Gun Kelly
WM Phoenix Open
*This event is sold outPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP The Chainsmokers (with Gryffin)
WM Phoenix Open
*This event is sold outPhoto by: Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, Tierra and Rose Royce
Valentines Super Love Jam
"Hotel California Tour 2023"
Photo by: Gus Ruelas/AP Marc Anthony
"VIVIENDO Tour"
M3F 2023
"2023 World Tour"
Photo by: Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Jimmy Buffett
"Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour"
"The Denim & Rhinestones Tour"
"The Eras Tour"
*No tickets availablePhoto by: Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP Reba McEntire
"Live In Concert"
"México Lindo y Querido Tour"
*3rd show added on September 16 at Desert Diamond ArenaPhoto by: Marco Ugarte/AP Lewis Capaldi
"The Special 2our"
"Queen of Me Tour"
"One Night At A Time World Tour"
Photo by: Danny Johnston/AP Foreigner
"The Historic Farewell Tour"
"M72 World Tour"
"México Lindo y Querido Tour"
"Summer Carnival 2023"
"An Evening With Smokey Robinson"
- January 21
- Saturday, 8 pm
- Mesa Arts Center
- February 2
- Thursday, 8:30 pm
- Celebrity Theater
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ will kick off the WM Phoenix Open
- February 4
- Saturday, 7 pm
- TPC Scottsdale
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ will kick off the WM Phoenix Open
- February 4
- Saturday, 5 pm
- TPC Scottsdale
"The Red Cup Tour"
- February 6
- Monday, 8 pm
- Arizona Financial Theatre
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
- February 9
- Thursday, 7 pm
- Footprint Center
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
- February 10
- Saturday, 7 pm
- Footprint Center
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
- February 11
- Saturday, 7 pm
- Footprint Center
"Super Bowl Music Fest"
- February 11
- Saturday, 7 pm
- Footprint Center
WM Phoenix Open
- February 9
- Thursday
- Coors Light Bird's Next - Scottsdale
*This event is sold outPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Machine Gun Kelly
WM Phoenix Open
- February 10
- Friday
- Coors Light Bird's Next - Scottsdale
*This event is sold outPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP The Chainsmokers (with Gryffin)
WM Phoenix Open
- February 11
- Saturday
- Coors Light Bird's Next - Scottsdale
*This event is sold outPhoto by: Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, Tierra and Rose Royce
Valentines Super Love Jam
- February 18
- Saturday, 7:30 pm
- Footprint Center
"Hotel California Tour 2023"
- March 1
- Wednesday, 8 pm
- Footprint Center
Photo by: Gus Ruelas/AP Marc Anthony
"VIVIENDO Tour"
- March 4
- Saturday, 8 pm
- Desert Diamond Arena
M3F 2023
- March 3 & 4
- Friday, Saturday
- Margaret T. Hance Park
"2023 World Tour"
- March, 9 & 10
- Thursday, Friday, 7:30 pm
- Celebrity Theater
Photo by: Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Jimmy Buffett
"Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour"
- March 9
- Thursday, 8 pm
- Footprint Center
"The Denim & Rhinestones Tour"
- March 11
- Saturday, 7:30 pm
- Desert Diamond Arena
"The Eras Tour"
- March 17, 18
- Friday, Saturday, 6:30 pm
- State Farm Stadium
*No tickets availablePhoto by: Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP Reba McEntire
"Live In Concert"
- March 20
- Saturday, 8 pm
- Footprint Center
"México Lindo y Querido Tour"
- March 24
- Friday, 8:30 pm
- Footprint Center
- March 25
- Saturday, 8 pm
- Desert Diamond Arena
*3rd show added on September 16 at Desert Diamond ArenaPhoto by: Marco Ugarte/AP Lewis Capaldi
- May 6
- Saturday, 8 pm
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- May 6
- Saturday, 5:45 pm
- State Farm Stadium
- May 14
- Sunday, 6:30
- State Farm Stadium
"The Special 2our"
- May 24
- Wednesday, 8 pm
- Footprint Center
"Queen of Me Tour"
- May 30
- Tuesday, 7:30
- Ak-Chin Pavilion
- May 31
- Wednesday, May 31
- Ak-Chin Pavilion
- June 14
- Wednesday, 7:30 pm
- Footprint Center
- July 3
- Monday, 7 pm
- Arizona Financial Theatre
"One Night At A Time World Tour"
- July 19, 20
- Wednesday, Thursday,
- Chase Field
- August 4
- Friday, 7:30 pm
- Footprint Center
Photo by: Danny Johnston/AP Foreigner
"The Historic Farewell Tour"
- August 20
- Sunday, 7 pm
- Ak-Chin Pavilion
"M72 World Tour"
- September 1, 3
- Friday, Sunday, 5:30 pm
- State Farm Stadium
"México Lindo y Querido Tour"
- September 16
- Saturday, 7 pm
- Desert Diamond Arena
"Summer Carnival 2023"
- October 9
- Monday, 6:30 pm
- Chase Field