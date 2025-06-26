Things to do: CONCACAF Quarterfinals, Pride Night at Chase Field, Family Fun Day, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 27-29.

Friday, June 27

Pride Night: Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Celebrate love, inclusivity, and the power of baseball to bring communities together for the 8th Annual D-backs Pride Night at Chase Field on Friday, June 27!

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $45

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Saturday, June 28

CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals

When: 4:15 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals are coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on June 28! Featuring two knockout matches at approximately 4:15 PM and 7:15 PM. This high-stakes tournament will bring together the top eight national teams from North, Central America, and the Caribbean (plus guest Saudi Arabia), with winners advancing closer to the July 6 championship in Houston.

Fernando Llano/AP Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, controls the ball challenged by Tristan Blackmon of Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Special Night of Play

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free event; Reservations Required

Reserve your tickets to Special Night of Play, an inclusive, sensory-conscious, family event where children with autism and other needs and abilities can explore, play, and connect. Guests will enjoy exploring the Museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits during this less-crowded, calm environment compared to regular business hours. It’s FREE to attend, but reservations are required and space is limited.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

Lisa Lisa 40th Anniversary: Take You Home Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Can You Feel The Beat! The Lisa Lisa 40th Anniversary Tour is coming to Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, June 28. Come celebrate 40 years of music with the iconic and legendary Lisa Lisa, and special guests for one big night of your favorite music from the 80’s and 90’s.

Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS Lisa Lisa performs at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on Sunday Aug. 17, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Sunday, June 29

Family Funday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free event

Save the date for the museum’s ‘ Family Funday !’ The free family-friendly event on June 29 grants guests access to all the exhibitions and galleries. Plus, the event will have several hands-on activities for attendees to participate such as Pattern Play, Totally Rad Throwbacks, Scent-sational Art, and more!

Phoenix Art Museum

Pride Day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 3 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Celebrate Pride on Sunday as the Phoenix Mercury take on the Las Vegas Aces at PHX Arena!