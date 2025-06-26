Things to do: CONCACAF Quarterfinals, Pride Night at Chase Field, Family Fun Day, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 27-29.
Friday, June 27
Pride Night: Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Celebrate love, inclusivity, and the power of baseball to bring communities together for the 8th Annual D-backs Pride Night at Chase Field on Friday, June 27!
New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $45
Saturday, June 28
CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals
When: 4:15 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals are coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on June 28! Featuring two knockout matches at approximately 4:15 PM and 7:15 PM. This high-stakes tournament will bring together the top eight national teams from North, Central America, and the Caribbean (plus guest Saudi Arabia), with winners advancing closer to the July 6 championship in Houston.
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free event; Reservations Required
Reserve your tickets to Special Night of Play, an inclusive, sensory-conscious, family event where children with autism and other needs and abilities can explore, play, and connect. Guests will enjoy exploring the Museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits during this less-crowded, calm environment compared to regular business hours. It’s FREE to attend, but reservations are required and space is limited.
Lisa Lisa 40th Anniversary: Take You Home Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Can You Feel The Beat! The Lisa Lisa 40th Anniversary Tour is coming to Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, June 28. Come celebrate 40 years of music with the iconic and legendary Lisa Lisa, and special guests for one big night of your favorite music from the 80’s and 90’s.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Sunday, June 29
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free event
Save the date for the museum’s ‘Family Funday!’ The free family-friendly event on June 29 grants guests access to all the exhibitions and galleries. Plus, the event will have several hands-on activities for attendees to participate such as Pattern Play, Totally Rad Throwbacks, Scent-sational Art, and more!
Pride Day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 3 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Celebrate Pride on Sunday as the Phoenix Mercury take on the Las Vegas Aces at PHX Arena!