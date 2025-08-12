Dorrance Planetarium: what the cutting-edge LED dome at the Arizona Science Center will look like

PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center is set to reopen its Dorrance Planetarium this fall!

After closing for renovations, the center will unveil a new attraction featuring advanced technology and interactive storytelling, offering an immersive educational experience.

Arizona Science Center & Cosm The new high-resolution LED dome of the reimagined Dorrance Planetarium aims to be Arizona’s "premier destination for immersive learning."

Cosm's CX system powers the Dorrance Planetarium's high-tech views.

“This groundbreaking experience is the first of its kind in Arizona, and only the 2nd in the country. It seamlessly blends immersive technology, interactive elements, and cutting-edge STEAM education,” said Jacquie Dorrance in a news release sent to ABC15. “It embodies our unwavering commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact on communities across Arizona.”

Arizona Science Center & Cosm A rendering depicts the experience at the LED dome at the Arizona Science Center.

According to the Arizona Science Center, the reimagined area features:



8K+ visual resolution.

100x brightness enhances visuals, ensuring vibrancy in complex or high-action sequences.

A “seamless wraparound canvas” that will enable diverse programming.

The Dorrance Planetarium seats 194 guests, including 106 fixed premium seats for ‘optimal viewing’ and 88 movable chairs for flexible arrangements to accommodate various group sizes and events.

Arizona Science Center & Cosm The advanced viewing experience at the Dorrance Planetarium is driven by Cosm's CX system.

The grand reopening of the Dorrance Planetarium is set for Saturday, October 18.

Arizona Science Center & Cosm Rendering of what the cutting-edge LED dome at the Arizona Science Center will look like.

Advanced ticket sales for the Dorrance Planetarium's fall reopening will begin in mid-August, according to the Arizona Science Center, which advises guests to subscribe to its newsletter for early access, exclusive invitations, and programming updates.