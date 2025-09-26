Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek announces opening date for its new Target storefront

Target at Vineyard Towne Center is on track to open its 145,000-square-foot store this October!
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Target at Vineyard Towne Center is on track to open its 145,000-square-foot store this October!

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Target’s arrival at Vineyard Towne Center,” said Taylor Alvey, Vice President of Leasing at Vestar, in a news release sent to ABC15. “By blending trusted national retailers like Target with a diverse mix of local shopping, dining, and service providers, Vineyard Towne Center is becoming a true community destination for residents and visitors alike.”

According to Vestar, Arizona's 48th Target opens on October 12 at 8 a.m.

Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased, with Target's opening date announced and more tenants coming soon.
VINEYARD TOWNE CENTER

The East Valley shopping center in Queen Creek recently announced that the Vineyard Towne Center is fully leased.

According to Vestar, the center reached full occupancy with the addition of Pet Supplies Plus in the summer.

Newly opened venues include Five Guys, Better Buzz Coffee, Thai Chili 2Go, McDonald’s, Over Easy, Café Rio, and Cinnaholic.

“Vineyard Towne Center continues to cement itself as a cornerstone of the Queen Creek community, offering a mix of national brands and local favorites that reflect the energy and ongoing growth of this area,” said Alvey in a news release. “With each new opening, we’re giving locals and visitors even more reasons to shop, dine, and enjoy everything this center has to offer.”

