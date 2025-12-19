A 2026 sneak peek at the Valley's latest developments and new restaurant openings

PHOENIX — Looking ahead to 2026, Arizona is set to unveil a variety of exciting new attractions and business ventures. Here's your preview of the upcoming developments and restaurant openings to watch for in the Valley:

Buc-ee's, the beloved convenience store, fuel stop, and travel center, has officially broken ground on its first-ever Arizona location!

The Goodyear Travel Center is slated to open in June 2026!

Buc-ee’s teases more possible Arizona locations at Goodyear groundbreaking

IKEA announced that it will open a ‘one-level small-format store’ in Phoenix!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the IKEA Phoenix location will offer more than 23,000 home furnishings items for immediate take-away, “primarily consisting of home furnishing accessories and about 75 small furniture items.” Larger items will be available to order online, with options for free store pickup.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the companies, the city’s first Trader Joe’s will open in a 13,500-square-foot location at GSQ.

An opening date for the Trader Joe’s has yet to be announced, but updates on this location are said to be posted on the company’s website as they become available.

The restaurant is popular for its wide variety of steamed dumplings and buns, wontons, noodles, and specialties that include the Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Pot Stickers, Truffle & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao, and the black pepper beef tenderloin.

Macerich, a real estate company with ties to Din Tai Fung, ⁠previously announced a lease with the restaurant chain at Scottsdale Fashion Square, mentioning a 2025 opening date. Officials with Din Tai Fung have clarified that the start date is set for 2026.

A Din Tai Fung location in Chandler is also in the works, with a slated opening for 2027.

Din Tai Fung North America Din Tai Fung is coming to Arizona.

‘The Mission’ is making its way to the East Valley! The modern Latin restaurant, led by Chef Matt Carter, is set to open its third Arizona location in Gilbert’s Epicenter at Agritopia.

The news release stated that the new East Valley restaurant is targeting a January 2026 opening.

Fox Restaurant Concepts is cooking up a new location for ‘The Henry!’ The latest spot is said to be built from the ground up on the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

The new restaurant is slated to open in summer 2026.

Fox Restaurant Concepts The Henry North Scottsdale- rendering.



The team behind Cala and Tell Your Friends has three new concepts in the works for downtown Phoenix. Say ‘hello’ to ‘Ada, Love Call, and KUZA Tori.’

Beau MacMillan, Clive Collective Director of Culinary Operations and partner, shared with ABC15 what the community can expect from the new culinary and cocktail experiences.

According to a news release sent by RED Development, here’s what shoppers should know about Biltmore Fashion Park's new tenants:

Herman Miller, a furniture store, will open a 2,060-square-foot showroom next to Ralph Lauren, and it is slated to open ‘early 2026.’

"La La Land Kind Café will debut its first Phoenix location, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen,” read the news release. An opening date for the café has yet to be announced.

VAI RESORT?

The resort’s estimated opening date has changed multiple times since the massive project broke ground near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

They previously anticipated a “late 2023 opening,” but in April 2025, the goal was to open in phases in “late 2025.”

Then, it was estimated that the resort would open in 2026.

However, as of September 2025, VAI officials now said in 2025, they "are not ready to provide a specific opening date."

For now, you can view the latest renderings of several of its lounges and dining experiences right here.

The 2026 People’s Open is gearing up for the par-tee as construction is currently underway for a significant redesign of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale!

The revamped venue will feature expanded bays, higher ceilings, frameless glass railings for unobstructed views, and a reusable design that reduces construction and waste.

WM PHOENIX OPEN Redesign of the 16th hole walkways.

A representative from Carry On informed ABC15 that the next destination for this experience will take flyers “from New York to Tokyo,” with this new flight set to debut in mid-January 2026.

The cocktail experience is anticipated to feature a new drink menu, upgraded uniforms, and additional enhancements.

2026 Women’s Final Four

The NCAA and the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee unveiled the logo for the 2026 event at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. The debut of the logo also doubled as a way for leaders in sports, business and government to start rallying support for the mega event. More details can be found here.

Superstition Springs Center will replace its double-decker carousel



Superstition Springs Center will end its double-decker carousel in 2026 and introduce a new single-level carousel, opening in spring 2026. More details can be found here.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Forbes will host its annual 30 Under 30 Summit in Phoenix from 2026 to 2028, expecting to attract thousands of young entrepreneurs. In 2026, the four-day event will be held from April 19 to April 22.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Mesa will host its first-ever LEGO convention at the Mesa Convention Center on May 30-31, 2026.

The all-ages Mesa Brick Convention is set to feature professional LEGO artists from across the United States who will display their creations and meet with fans.

Dutch Bros accelerates expansion



After reporting a double-digit increase in its third-quarter revenue, Dutch Bros, the popular beverage company that recently moved its headquarters from Oregon to Arizona, announced it will grow its footprint in 2026 even more than it did in 2025.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Someburros accelerates growth



This longtime Valley-based Mexican food chain has plans to open several locations!

Someburros has signed deals in Maricopa, Peoria and Surprise with new restaurants expected to open in 2026.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

