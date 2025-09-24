When will VAI Resort open? Glendale resort officials no longer offering specific date

GLENDALE, AZ — Those awaiting the opening of the much-anticipated VAI Resort in Glendale may have to wait a little longer, according to new information from resort officials.

The resort’s estimated opening date has changed multiple times since the massive project broke ground near State Farm Stadium in 2021.

VAI Resort VAI Resort releases new renderings for several of its lounges and dining experiences

They previously anticipated a “late 2023 opening,” but in April 2025, the goal was to open in phases in “late 2025.”

Then, it was estimated that the resort would open in 2026.

However, as of September 2025, VAI officials now say, they "are not ready to provide a specific opening date."

VAI officials say they expect to announce a specific date "approximately 9-12 months in advance of opening," signaling that the wait for the resort could be even longer.

See the full statement released by Berk Communications on behalf of VAI Resort on Wednesday:

"We are not ready to provide a specific opening date. When we open will be a function of how much of the resort will be operational for a VAI-worthy guest experience. We anticipate making a specific date announcement approximately 9-12 months in advance of opening, with concert tickets and/or hotel rooms on-sale prior to opening."

ABC15 asked Berk Communications what factors have led to the opening date changes, but they did not provide those details.

VAI Resort’s plans for the billion-dollar project include hotels, entertainment venues, dining and lounge options, group meeting spaces, event space, retail, and more.

Mattel Adventure Park Rendering of Mattel Adventure Park being built in Glendale, Arizona.

The area's upcoming Mattel Adventure Park, which has also experienced several opening date changes, was also anticipated to open this year.

The latest information on the park's progress was not immediately available, but we have reached out to see if they can provide any updates and whether VAI's changes have impacted them.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage of Mattel Adventure Park and VAI Resort.