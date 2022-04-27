VAI Resort: the 60-acre entertainment resort coming to Glendale in 2023

GLENDALE, AZ — Previously announced as Crystal Lagoons, the city of Glendale announced Tuesday that VAI Resort is set to open in late Spring of 2023 in the West Valley.

According to the city of Glendale, a 52,000-square-foot island will still be the center point of the 60-acre entertainment resort.

“From the vibes of Mykonos and Tulum, to the beaches of Miami, to the concerts and parties of Las Vegas, to the ultra-modern attractions of Dubai, we’re bringing the best of the best to VAI Resort right here in the heart of Glendale,” said Grant Fisher, President of VAI Resort, in a press release sent to ABC15.

According to a press release, here’s what VAI Resort will feature:



Over 1,200 “luxury” hotel suites and rooms

A 360-degree concert stage

13 elevated “fine dining” concepts

White sand beaches and “pristine Caribbean-blue water"

The resort not only promises to bring an unforgettable experience to the Valley, but it plans to create more than 1,800 new jobs in Glendale.

MATTEL ADVENTURE PARK STILL IN THE WORKS

VAI Resort will also be home to the Mattel Adventure Park.

Mattel plans to open an adventure park with a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster in the city of Glendale. It’ll be located on the southwest corner of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.