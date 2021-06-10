Mattel Adventure Park joins Arizona Crystal Lagoons project; coaster, go-karts planned

GLENDALE, AZ — The developers behind Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort -- a large entertainment district with a 10-acre lagoon proposed in Glendale -- are partnering with Mattel, Inc. to open an adventure park with a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster, indoor go-karts, and a Thomas & Friends indoor theme park.

Concept rendering/handout

Developers made the announcement Thursday during a ceremonial groundbreaking event in Glendale.

Mattel Adventure Park will be part of Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort, a 48-acre entertainment district touted to have world-class hotels, restaurants, concerts, entertainment, and shops, developers said.

It will be located south of Westgate Entertainment District and State Farm Stadium on the southwest corner of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way, near Loop 101. It is expected to open in 2022 in time for State Farm Stadium to host the 2023 Super Bowl.

“We are delighted for Glendale to be the flagship location for this resort that will bring technology and globally established partners to create a one-of-a-kind environment," said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps in a prepared statement.

"The Crystal Lagoons and the Mattel themed Adventure Park will complement our thriving sports and entertainment district and support our goal of being a premier destination for visitors from across the globe and for Glendale residents."

The theme park is also said to have the "first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric-battery powered passenger train." There will also be other immersive experiences, developers said.

Concept rendering/handout

Additional announcements regarding hotels, restaurants and other partnerships with entertainment brands would be made in the "coming weeks," said Phelps.

"Mattel shares our vision and sets the platinum standard for the concept of play. We are thrilled to create the country’s first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale,” said Mark Cornell, president of attractions & entertainment for Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, in a prepared statement.

Developers first announced the Crystal Lagoons project in September 2020.