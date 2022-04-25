Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Glendale this August

GLENDALE, AZ — Get the family ready, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to the Valley this August! The two-day event will feature “real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys.”

According to a press release, event performances will feature fan favorites, that include: Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™, MEGASAURUS, Freestyle Motocross, amongst others.

IF YOU GO



Location: Gila River Arena in Glendale [9400 W Maryland Ave]

Cost: Kids tickets starting at $10.

SHOW TIMES



Saturday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 at 7:30p.m.

Sunday, August 7 at 2:30 p.m.

IN THE KNOW

Mattel plans to open an adventure park with a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster in the city of Glendale. It’ll be located on the southwest corner of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

The goal is to open in late 2022 before State Farm Stadium hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023