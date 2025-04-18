VAI Resort in Glendale releases new renderings for several of its lounges and dining experiences

GLENDALE, AZ — A lot continues to be in the works for VAI Resort in Glendale. The $1 billion entertainment destination with hospitality has released new images of its promised culinary experiences that will be onsite.

ABC15 obtained renderings from the resort of some of its expected lounges and restaurants.

Concepts coming to the hospitality and entertainment destination include a rock restaurant, a champagne & cocktail lounge, a cigar lounge, a steakhouse, an Italian restaurant, and a "pizza koint."

The official names for the concepts have not been announced and will be shared at a later date.

FIRST LOOK

Rock and roll restaurant

The new dining destination is said to offer ‘American diner fare.'

VAI Resort Interior rendering of the Rock Restaurant

VAI Resort Rock Restaurant rendering of seating area

VAI Resort Rock Restaurant rendering

A steakhouse

“The Steakhouse is a place where the elegance of the past meets the culinary excellence of today, offering an unforgettable journey through the golden era of Hollywood, and every guest can shine in their own light,” stated VAI Resort on its website regarding the steakhouse.

VAI Resort Rendering of the Steakhouse's Main Dining area

VAI Resort Rendering of the Steakhouse Lounge

VAI Resort Rendering of the Steakhouse's Main Bar

VAI Resort Rendering view of the Steakhouse with sunset.

Pizza joint

This will be a Brooklyn-style pizzeria.

VAI Resort Rendering of the Pizza Join Entry

VAI Resort Rendering of the Pizza Joint Counter

Italian restaurant

“Enter this heartfelt tribute to the timeless charm and rich culinary heritage of Italy, where traditional flavors meet contemporary elegance,” stated VAI Resort on its website regarding the Italian restaurant concept.

VAI Resort Rendering: Italian Pizza Counter

VAI Resort Rendering: Italian Main Dining area

VAI Resort Rendering: Italian Private Dining

VAI Resort Rendering: Italian Outdoor Wine Garden

According to the resort’s website, this lounge “is a hideaway where whispers of a fairy's garden dance in the night, and you are treated to an unforgettable journey in good taste.”

VAI Resort Champagne & Cocktail Lounge interior rendering.

VAI Resort Champagne & Cocktail Lounge rendering of its terrace.

Cigar lounge

The resort hopes that this cigar lounge is an “escape for both aficionados and casual enthusiasts.”

VAI Resort Cigar Lounge interior rendering featuring a large fireplace.

VAI Resort Cigar Lounge rendering.

Bar Mar

José Andrés will open his first Arizona restaurant, ’Bar Mar’, at VAI Resort in Glendale.

Andrés is a world-renowned chef and has appeared on countless culinary shows. He's also a humanitarian and was named one of the Times' "100 Most Influential People" twice for his efforts.

VAI Resort, scheduled to open in phases starting later this year, announced the celebrity chef partnership in October 2024, saying the following:

We’re thrilled to unveil Bar Mar—the first José Andrés Group restaurant in Arizona, where the finest seafood creations meet modern culinary artistry! With Bar Mar by José Andrés as JAG’s first Arizona venture, we’re setting a new standard for dining in the state, bringing bold innovation, world-class seafood, and a dynamic atmosphere to Glendale. With modern takes on classics, you know and love, festive cocktails, and a vibrant design envisioned by Lázaro Rosa Violán, Bar Mar will elevate VAI’s culinary offerings with its world-class cuisine and immersive dining experience. This is a true milestone for VAI Resort, as we partner with one of the most visionary chefs in the world, redefining what it means to dine in Arizona. VAI RESORT

More dining options are in the works at the resort that include a Mexican restaurant, a concept highlighting the ’ flavors of Latin America,’ and a restaurant at Konos Island.



TIMELINE

What was once Crystal Lagoons, which broke ground in 2021 in Glendale, has since changed to an entertainment venue concept with hotel towers called VAI Resort.

VAI Resort is said to open in late 2025, but what are the different phases? Rian Kirkman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at VAI Resort shared in an interview with ABC15 a breakdown of what the $1 billion resort has planned; read all about it right here.

