Mattel Adventure Park pushes back Glendale opening date to 2025

GLENDALE, AZ — You’ll have to wait a bit more to ride the Hot Wheel rollercoasters being built in Glendale. Mattel Adventure Park informed ABC15 Monday that their opening date will now be in 2025.

A representative for the toy manufacturing and entertainment company had confirmed to ABC15 back in June of this year that their Glendale venture was set to open “late 2024."

Since then, the timeline has changed once again for the entertainment destination that’s a tenant at VAI Resort, which is set to open in phases starting in late 2025. A representative of Mattel Adventure Park updated ABC15 that the opening date is now scheduled for 2025, and said the following via email:

VAI Resort has greatly expanded its initial vision for the Glendale property. These vast expansions impact hospitality, dining, and other entertainment offerings and remain under construction. Mattel Adventure Park is a key anchor tenant of the resort. To ensure the best experience for our guests, Mattel Adventure Park will open in 2025 as part of VAI Resort’s phase one opening. Updates can be found on matteladventurepark.com as they become available. Mattel Adventure Park representative

The video in the player above features ABC15’s recent coverage of VAI Resort.

Glendale's planning and zoning commission has recommended approval for the new development zoning for the sprawling VAI Resort, as well as giving the nod to a general plan amendment for the $1 billion project.

The approvals were given at the commission's Oct. 24 meeting following a discussion about how the traffic flow and parking is going to operate at the resort, which is spread across nearly 70 acres.

The new zoning proposal would replace the previously approved planned area development called Centerpoint that was approved in 2020 when the project was first proposed as the Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, and incorporates additional land that was not part of the original development agreement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

RELATED STORIES