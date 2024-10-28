Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Sprawling Glendale entertainment resort passes zoning hurdle

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
VAI throng.jpg
Posted

Glendale's planning and zoning commission has recommended approval for the new development zoning for the sprawling VAI Resort, as well as giving the nod to a general plan amendment for the $1 billion project.

The approvals were given at the commission's Oct. 24 meeting following a discussion about how the traffic flow and parking is going to operate at the resort, which is spread across nearly 70 acres.

The new zoning proposal would replace the previously approved planned area development called Centerpoint that was approved in 2020 when the project was first proposed as the Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, and incorporates additional land that was not part of the original development agreement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen