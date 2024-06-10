VAI Resort delays opening while Mattel Adventure Park sticks to 2024 opening date

GLENDALE, AZ — VAI Resort broke ground back in 2021 and it’s still very much under construction.

The entertainment resort with several hotel towers and a ‘beach’ published on their website that the projected opening date is now 2025.

vai_resort_property_tour (Original) from VAI Resort on Vimeo.

ABC15 reached out to the resort for the delayed opening, again. Their public relations team sent the following response via email on behalf of VAI:

As VAI continues to evolve into the premiere luxury entertainment destination in the Phoenix area, we have inevitably experienced some delays in our timeline. We are committed to creating the best experience possible for our future guests, and building something that has never been seen in the hospitality space takes time. Our progress is evident, and we’re excited to share more news, as we continue to partner with some of the most reputable names in entertainment and food & beverage. Currently, we plan to open our doors through a phased opening in 2025 and look forward to debuting what is certain to be one of the most innovative concepts in the world. VAI public relations team

VAI Resort is targeted to be a $1 billion business venture in Glendale that will use 60 acres of land.

As for Mattel Adventure Park- which is adjacent to VAI Resort- they’re still on track for their opening later this year.

A representative of the amusement park confirmed to ABC15 on Monday that their Glendale venture is still set to open “late 2024.”

Mattel Adventure Park

ABC15 previously reported that some of the attractions set to open at the park would be Thomas & Friends, Barbie, and Hot Wheel themed.

A representative for the toy manufacturing and entertainment company recently confirmed to ABC15 what some of the rides will be for the Mattel themed attractions.

Here’s the breakdown:

Thomas & Friends themed attractions:



Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor

Thomas Adventure Train: Treasure Hunt

Thomas & Friends: Party Station

Bertie's Bus Stop

Bulstrode's Stormy Voyage

Flynn's Firefighting Academy

Harold's Helicopter Tour

Sodor Balloon Ride

Dockside Play Park

Dockside Café

Hot Wheels themed attractions:

Two themed Hot Wheels roller coasters- The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 4D Ride

Hot Wheels Legends Bar

Hot Wheels Party Pit Stop

Hot Wheels Go-Karting: Raceway

Hot Wheels Go-Karting: Skyway

Hot Wheels Speed Challenge

Barbie themed attractions:

Barbie Dream Closet Experience

There will be a “Barbie Dream Closet Experience” that is said to use hologram technology to bring Barbie to life in front of guests.

Barbie Flying Theatre

“An innovative “flying theater” feature takes guests on a journey everywhere from underwater to outer space, while the Barbie Beach Rooftop provides the perfect backdrop for snapping photos or sipping on a signature beverage.”

The Barbie Rooftop

There will also be a Masters of the Universe themed attraction with He-Man vs. Skeletor laser tag.

This place is said to be a 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena “in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress."

Other attractions in the park that will be inspired by Mattel games:

UNO! Wild Climb

Mattel Games Mini Golf

Kerplunk Drop Tower

Adventure Pizza Kitchen

Mattel Games Way

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this June. Read more about it right here.

