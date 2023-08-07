Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale to have two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters

GLENDALE, AZ — Mattel Adventure Park released new information this Monday in regard to its 9-acre park in Glendale! The entertainment destination is set to be an indoor/outdoor park and will feature several childhood favorite themed attractions that will include Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, and more!

Mattel Adventure Park

Park officials released the following update on its attractions coming to Glendale:



Thomas & Friends : World of Sodor™ is said to have “ seven family-friendly experiential attractions and rides including dedicated indoor play space for little adventurers.”

: World of Sodor™ is said to have “ and rides including dedicated indoor play space for little adventurers.” Masters of the Universe ™: this place is said to be a 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena “in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress.”

™: this place is said to be a “in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress.” The park will have a mini golf experience featuring nine holes “inspired by Magic 8 Ball™, Pictionary™ and other beloved Mattel games, as well as a larger-than-life custom climb UNO™ structure that delivers nostalgia and adventure for all ages.”

Mattel Adventure Park



Rendering of the new “first-ever” Hot Wheels rollercoaster.

Hot Wheels: There will be two themed Hot Wheels roller coasters - The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

The Ultimate Ride: According to a park representative, this roller coaster will be “the first-ever family coaster to feature the famous hot rod’s skull design that climbs 84 feet in the air.” Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer: this double looped roller coaster will have “two corkscrews, qualifying it as the first coaster of its kind in Arizona.”

- The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

The adventure park will be adjacent to VAI Resort.

“Construction is underway and substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia. We’re especially excited for families to experience the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker roller coaster – a dream come true for any Hot Wheels fan,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, in a news release sent to ABC15.

“Mattel Adventure Park features a unique and strategic year-round indoor/outdoor design providing acres of air-conditioned space to ensure a cool guest experience all summer long here in the heat of Arizona,” said Mark Cornell, President at Epic Resort Destinations.

Curious to see how construction is going on at this park? There’s a live construction camera where you can see the “Bone Shaker family roller coaster lift climb through the roof, peaking at a height of 84 feet,” confirms Cornell.

THE PARK’S BARBIE BEACH HOUSE

Here are three things that you expect to see at the Barbie Beach House:



It will feature “state-of-the-art technology while simultaneously delivering a serious dose of nostalgia."

There will be a “Barbie Dream Closet Experience” that is said to use hologram technology to bring Barbie to life in front of guests.

“An innovative “flying theater” feature takes guests on a journey everywhere from underwater to outer space, while the Barbie Beach Rooftop provides the perfect backdrop for snapping photos or sipping on a signature beverage.”

RELATED: VAI RESORT-RENDERINGS, ITS ‘PARTY HOTEL’ TOWER AND MORE

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.