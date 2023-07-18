New information on Mattel Adventure Park’s Barbie Beach House in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Brands such as Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, and others will be part of the attractions set to open at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona!

The adventure park will be adjacent to VAI Resort. Yes, everything is still under construction, but new information has recently been released!

According to a representative of the Mattel Adventure Park, here are three things that you expect to see at the Barbie Beach House:



It’ll feature “state-of-the-art technology while simultaneously delivering a serious dose of nostalgia."

There will be a “Barbie Dream Closet Experience” that is said to use hologram technology to bring Barbie to life in front of guests.

“An innovative “flying theater” feature takes guests on a journey everywhere from underwater to outer space, while the Barbie Beach Rooftop provides the perfect backdrop for snapping photos or sipping on a signature beverage.”

IN THE KNOW ON ‘VAI RESORT’

VAI Resort, the billion-dollar resort in the West Valley that broke ground in 2021, still has massive construction underway, and its slated date is now set for 2024.

VAI Resort is expected to be a 60-acre entertainment spot in Glendale. The destination will host four hotel towers: Muse Tower, Rhythm Tower, Cadence Tower, and VAI Villas.

According to the resort’s website, the Mattel Adventure Park will be on 9 acres of their lot and it'll be a "highly themed air-conditioned amusement space."

*The video in the player above features the latest updates on VAI Resort that’s on the 60-acre entertainment spot in Glendale where Mattel Adventure Park will be situated, too.