Skating, brunches, drag shows, pool parties and more: Barbie events around the Valley

Barbie is taking over the Valley!

In celebration of the Barbie Movie, which hits theaters on July 21, shopping centers, bars, comedy clubs and more are hosting themed events.

So grab your best pink accessories and let's go party!

Barbie Skate

Lace up your skates and enjoy photo opportunities, a dress-up contest, a meet-and-greet with Barbie, games, cafe specials, and fun for the whole family!

When: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Where : Skateland Mesa (7 E. Southern Ave.)

Cost : $10 admission, $4.50 skate rental

StandUpLive’s Barbie Drag Brunch

There will be food, drinks, giveaways and more at this event hosted by Barbra Seville. This is a 21+ event.

Where: Copper Blues and StandUp Live, Cityscape (downtown Phoenix)

When: Saturday, July 22 at 12 p.m.

Cost: General admission tickets are $15

Barbie’s Summer Beach House Pool Party

Dress up and pose in a life-size Barbie box, drink themed cocktails and listen to music. This is a 21+ event.

Where : Alibi Rooftop Lounge, 108 E. University Dr., Tempe

When : Every Saturday through Labor Day from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost : $15 cover

Barbie's Dream Bar

Compete to be the ‘Best Dressed Barbie,’ enjoy themed cocktails, take photos and win tickets to see the movie. This is a 21+ event.

When : Friday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Where : Tempe Marketplace District Street

Barbie-themed Drag Disco Brunch

Enjoy bottomless brunch with champagne, a DJ, and Inferno Drag Show. This is a 21+ event.

When : Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where : Kähvi Coffee+Cafe, Roosevelt Row (downtown Phoenix)

Cost : Tickets range from $60-315

Barbie’s Beach Party

Have a night full of fun with special guests and DJs, meet-and-greets, lounge/bar access, performances and a swimsuit contest.

When : Saturday, July 22 from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where : BS West, 7125 E. 5th Ave., Scottsdale

Cost : $25-35

Boozie Barbie Brunch

Enjoy drinks, food, photo opportunities, music and more! This is a 21+ event.

When : Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where : 50 Shades of Rose, 7419 E. Indian Plaza #B, Scottsdale

Cost : $40-450

Know of an event we missed? Send an email to share@abc15.com.