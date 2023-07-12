You're invited to Barbie's Dream Bar at Tempe Marketplace!

TEMPE, AZ — 'Let's go party' at Barbie's Dream Bar!

Your childhood dreams, with a little twist, are coming true in Tempe as the highly anticipated Barbie film makes its debut.

On Friday, July 21, you're invited to Barbie's Dream Bar on District Street at the Tempe Marketplace from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's an evening all about the beloved doll, featuring cocktails, fashion, and fun.

The event will feature:



Barbie Dream House Lounge Areas

Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster’s

Best Dressed Barbie contest – with the chance to win a shopping spree!

Barbie-inspired fashions

Barbie Movie pass giveaways, photo ops and more!

This event is for people 21 years and older.

