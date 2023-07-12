Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

You're invited to Barbie's Dream Bar at Tempe Marketplace!

Barbie Dream Bar
Provided by Tempe Marketplace, PR/Marketing
Barbie Dream Bar
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 13:42:17-04

TEMPE, AZ — 'Let's go party' at Barbie's Dream Bar!

Your childhood dreams, with a little twist, are coming true in Tempe as the highly anticipated Barbie film makes its debut.

On Friday, July 21, you're invited to Barbie's Dream Bar on District Street at the Tempe Marketplace from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's an evening all about the beloved doll, featuring cocktails, fashion, and fun.

The event will feature:

  • Barbie Dream House Lounge Areas
  • Barbie-themed cocktails from Dave & Buster’s
  • Best Dressed Barbie contest – with the chance to win a shopping spree!
  • Barbie-inspired fashions
  • Barbie Movie pass giveaways, photo ops and more!

This event is for people 21 years and older.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!