VAI RESORT: New renderings, an inside look of its ‘party hotel’ tower and more

GLENDALE, AZ — It’s no secret that construction is still underway for the billion-dollar resort in the West Valley that’s now slated to open in 2024. But what’s in the works for VAI Resort? Here’s a look at the progress of one of the four hotel towers.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Grant Fisher looking over the VAI Resort construction.

MUSE TOWER

VAI Resort is expected to be a 60-acre entertainment spot in Glendale. The destination will host four hotel towers: Muse Tower, Rhythm Tower, Cadence Tower, and VAI Villas.

ABC15 obtained an on-site tour of Muse Tower led by Grant Fisher, president and CEO of VAI Global Development. Here’s what you should know about it.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez VAI rendering of the reception area in the main entrance.

Fisher, who’s an Arizona native took inspiration from the Valley for the interior designs and concepts that guests will experience.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez VAI rendering of the Muse tower lobby area.

"Having the opportunity to really launch the VAI Resort brand in my hometown, paying a lot of homage to Camelback Mountain the citrus and everything,” said Grant. “For your pre-check-in drinks, [we’ll] actually have fresh orange juice going into these cocktails — again paying homage to some of the agriculture in the state of Arizona.”

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Muse tower lobby bar rendering within the May 2023 construction.

According to the team at VAI Resort, the resort will have “10 unique bar and lounge destinations” and will feature “12 signature restaurant concepts.” During the on-site tour, Fisher disclosed that on the second floor of Muse Tower, there will be a speakeasy cigar bar.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Rendering vs. construction view from a balcony of what's to come from the Muse Tower.

Fisher describes this tower as the party hotel­ — and it’s obvious why. The tower will have direct concert views with its 160 balcony rooms.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Hotel hallway inside the Muse Tower at VAI Resort.

“At Muse Tower, our EDR’s are going to be around $500 a night for this exact room. Obviously when there’s a show going on, we’re bundling six tickets with that room, so then that price will fluctuate from on who’s performing on the main stage like you would have anywhere else,” explained Fisher.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Hotel room inside VAI Resort's Muse tower.

To date, there hasn’t been any release on the artists that will be coming performing at the resort. According to Howard Weiss, VP of entertainment at VAI Resort, about 100 shows a year are expected to take place at the amphitheater.

Weiss tells ABC15 that the resort plans to "go out with partnerships" within the next 30 to 60 days in order to announce some "A-list artist along with some mini-residencies" that will be coming to VAI.

VAI Resort

The VP of entertainment adds that they plan to bring “all different types of entertainment,” meaning that comedy acts can be part of the mix too.

