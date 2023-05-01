VAI Resort in Glendale delays opening and releases new renderings

GLENDALE, AZ — VAI Resort, the billion-dollar resort in the West Valley that broke ground back in 2021, still has massive construction underway and its slated date is now set for 2024.

VAI Resort New renderings of VAI Resort in Glendale, Arizona.

VAI Resort is targeted to be a $1 billion business venture in Glendale that’ll use 60 acres of land.

So, what’s to come for the new Glendale venture? Here’s a look at the resort via its newest renderings.

The entertainment resort will have four hotel towers.

VAI Resort VAI Resort rendering of the 'Villas Tower.'

According to a news release, the resort will count “over 1,100 luxury rooms and suites” across its towers.

VAI Resort VAI Resort rendering of its 'Villas Rooftop.'

The resort will count with a shopping corridor that’ll be open to the public. The area is said to be 80,000 square feet with “approximately 40 luxury retail destinations.”

VAI Resort VAI Resort: rendering at Konos- DJ Bar.

And don’t forget about Konos Island.

This area of the resort, according to VAI will be the “country’s first man-made party island.” The island is set to have a “restaurant, private cabanas, a DJ booth, and a 16-person aerial bar, ideal for sipping cocktails while enjoying panoramic views from 150 feet in the sky.”

You can read more about this party island in our previous reporting, right here.

VAI Resort VAI Resort: rendering at Konos- VIP CABANAS.

Last December, ABC15 toured the construction-site of VAI Resort and had a one-on-one interview with Grant Fisher, president at VAI Global Development.

ABC15 Arizona / Nicole Gutierrez Construction underway for the entrance of VAI Resort. Image featured is the rendering of the final look.

Here’s what you can expect to pay if plan on staying at the resort: “So, we’re going to be non-event day/year probably from the $500 to the $800 on true event days, we’re bundling in concert tickets with those hotel rooms- those are going to exceed those values,” said Fisher.

VAI Resort VAI Resort renderings of 'Muse Tower-King Room.'

One of the towers of VAI, will be the music-centric tower.

VAI Resort VAI Resort: "Patio View" at night.

“What I mean by music-centric hotel is it’s really part hotel, part auditorium. So, guests can have a first-time opportunity to watch actual concert venue, comedian act, A-B-C artists, from their own hotel balcony,” said Grant to ABC15. “So, what we did, is we incorporated what you’ve seen in other auditoriums- whether it’s the sky boxes or private box lounges- and we actually merged them into a hotel balcony,” he added.

Grant disclosed to ABC15 that VAI Resort plans to have a lineup of concerts and artist residencies - but did not disclose any names at the time.

WHAT ELSE IS COMING

According to a news release sent to ABC15 this May, here’s the other amenities that VAI Resort will count with:



12 “elevated” dining opportunities with seven “featuring waterfront views.”

10 bar and cocktail experiences.

50,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space

20,000-square-foot “luxury spa and fitness center.”

An 18,000-square-foot “two-story nightclub.”

A wedding venue.

A 4D interactive theater.

RELATED: First Mattel Adventure Park coming to AZ