Owners of Thai restaurant Glai Baan in Phoenix to open a new concept in historic Tempe Moeur House

TEMPE, AZ — Cat Bunnag and Dan Robinson, owners of Glai Baan in Phoenix, are planning to open a new restaurant in a historic former governor's home.

Bunnag and Robinson have been life partners for more than 20 years and expressed their excitement about the new concept online.

The new restaurant will open at the Governor Benjamin B. Moeur House and Hatton Hall on 7th Street and Myrtle in downtown Tempe.

“We all loved the warm, authentic experience of sitting on the shaded, scenic patio of House of Tricks. I’m excited to see that feeling return to downtown Tempe, thanks to Cat, Dan, and their new restaurant,” said Mayor Corey Woods, in a news release sent to ABC15. “I’ve eaten at Glai Baan many times - the food is amazing. This restaurant will become a favorite for both foodies and locals.”

Further details about the concept are expected to be announced soon.

According to the City of Tempe, the new concept will open next year in 2026.

A HISTORIC HOME

Dr. Benjamin B. Moeur, a former two-term governor of Arizona, lived in the house until 1937, after which it was converted into offices for the Tempe Community Council in 1993.

Inside the Governor Benjamin B. Moeur House.
“This restaurant is an opportunity to invite people into Tempe’s history,” said Zachary Lechner, Tempe Historic Preservation Officer, in a news release sent to ABC15. “I am delighted to see the building stay in use and become a community destination.”

