House of Tricks in downtown Tempe to close after three decades, owners plan to retire

TEMPE, AZ — The owners of House of Tricks, a quaint restaurant in Tempe that has hosted birthday parties, business meetings, and date nights for more than 30 years, plan to retire, and as such, announced Thursday that they will close their restaurant next summer.

Yup, House of Tricks is closing. But, not until June 2022. A specific date wasn't announced.

"Knowing what House of Tricks means to us, and to so many in our community, has made this decision especially difficult. It's always hard to leave a business that you love and that has been so much a part of our lives and yours for over three decades," owners Bob and Robin Trick said in a statement.

The restaurant property was sold to new owners on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and the Tricks will lease the property from them for the next six months, according to a news release.

The new owners were not identified and the future of the property is still being finalized, but "future possibilities for the restaurant itself are wide open," the release stated. "For now, they are entertaining all options."

Bob and Robin opened House of Tricks more than 30 years ago in a pair of 1920s bungalows in Tempe, near 7th Street and Forest Avenue, in the heart of downtown Tempe and Arizona State University's campus.

"We are eternally grateful to everyone who has supported us through the years and will be planning many festivities and special events over the next six months," the owners said.

