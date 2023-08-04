THINGS TO DO: New entertainment, restaurants, and events coming to the Valley in August

PHOENIX — It's a new month and that means there's a lot to discover in our Valley! Several new spots are opening this August and the ABC15 Things To Do team has put together everything you need to know.

Check out new entertainment businesses and learn about unique stories in your community that are making an impact.

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly Roundup special Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out some of the Things To Do and the latest hot spots showcased in the special below:

Chicken N Pickle

The Chicken N Pickle Glendale location consists of three main building structures, which include: The Pickle Dome, the Paddle Bar and the main restaurant building. The rest of the amenities are outdoors, and certain areas are covered with awnings.



Opening date: August 8

Location: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale

Click here to see inside Westgate’s newest location.

Picklemall at Arizona Mills

The AZ storefront marks as the first U.S. location- CEO aims for rapid expansion. Although the CEO wants to expand throughout the country, he still has his eyes set on Arizona. “We definitely would love to be in Tucson, and the West Valley as well as up North,” said Shaw to ABC15.



GRAND OPENING: Saturday, August 5.

LOCATION: Arizona Mills [5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle] Suite 313 in Tempe

Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo

“Cowboys from the Cross of the Devil” is an exhibit that has a collection of more than 50 images that’s a collection of black & white/color photography and three videos that Warner filmed in the mountains and remote areas of Mexico.



WHERE: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo/Cowboys from the Cross of the Devil is on view through February 2024.

WHEN: Tuesday through Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Sunday [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.] and it’s closed on Mondays.

COST: Tickets start at $25

Stingray & shark feedings



Date: Every Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tropical Waters Observation Pool.

Location: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura]

Cost: Free with admission to the Butterfly Wonderland

Spin Art Nation

The new art studio has some interactive activities for guests to create their own masterpieces! The location counts with different stations that involve a type of spinning for you to create your work of art. And don’t worry, not everything is spinning at this location, there’s a Splatter Studio too.



WHERE: 2302 N Central Ave #3 in Phoenix

HOURS OF OPERATION: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. by appointment. Walk-ins are accepted but a spot is not guaranteed.

Capybaras in Phoenix

We are answering the call of the wild and taking you inside the Phoenix Herpetological Society in North Scottsdale - introducing you to two of the newer residents who are becoming quite the social media sensation!

To visit PHS, you do need to book a tour ahead of time. For more information on pricing, kinds of tours and virtual options, click here.

New food for the Cardinals 23’ season

The new menu includes a birria pupusa burger, foot-long fries, crispy chicken honey hot sandwiches and more! Check out the complete list here.

The James Webb Space Telescope

It's been one year since the James Webb Space Telescope beamed its first images of deep space back to Earth, and NASA marked the anniversary by releasing an "unprecedented" new image into the depths of the universe; 390 light-years away, to be exact. The $10 billion telescope captured a group of 50 glittering stars, marking the first time researchers have been able to clearly see the complex without other stars in the foreground.

Urban Heat Leadership Academy

There’s a class that’s teaching residents how to cool things down in their community.

It’s called the Urban Heat Leadership Academy. Eva Ordonez Olivas with the Phoenix Revitalization Corporation showed ABC15 around Edison Park off 19th and Roosevelt streets, where former students of the class were able to advocate for new trees, shade canopies, and a splash pad that's now in working order. Read more about this initiative, right here.

How to keep your dogs safe, cool, and active

Taking a dip in the pool is a great way to cool down, but what about your four-legged friends? According to Kimberly Vermillion from the Arizona Animal Welfare League, you'll want to take it slow when introducing your dog to the pool. Dip their paws into the water and make sure they're comfortable before letting your pup dive all the way in. You can read about more fun ways to keep you dogs safe and active, right here.

AZ heat/humidity and your skin

Arizona gets an estimated 300 days of sunshine on average in a calendar year. That much sun can do a number on your body's biggest organ – your skin. We took our heat and humidity skin care questions to dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal.He’s one of the only double board-certified pediatric and cosmetic dermatologists in the country, which has led to thousands of followers on Instagram and clients that include A-list celebrities from coast to coast.

When asked if our state was one of the worst places to live for your skin, Dr. Lal said, “It’s probably the worst place to live for fair skin and a family history of skin cancer.” Read all about Dr. Lal’s advice, right here.

ASU studying heat in a unique way

Behind the doors of the Walton Center for Planetary Health at Arizona State University stands a body that is testing how humans deal with the sizzling summer heat, but it isn't a regular body. Its name is ANDI. It's the first ever breathing, sweating and walking manikin that can be outdoors and endure extreme heat.

Pickleball giving hope

As part of the world-class care at Barrow, the institute invited Ability 360 to campus to show patients a game of America's fastest-growing sport and how it can help grow a person's desire to recover.

ASU professor looking to combat climate change

A passion for climate change drove Charlotte McCurdy to look for a tangible idea that would be vivid and real, for people to understand. She decided to dive into the world of fashion. Knowing sustainability was a real challenge for the industry, McCurdy looked to create a carbon-negative material, which lead her to work with algae.

“Algae is one of the most efficient organisms at converting solar energy into useful molecules,” said McCurdy.