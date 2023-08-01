Picklemall at Arizona Mills set to open this weekend; here’s a look inside

TEMPE, AZ — The pickleball craze in the Valley continues to expand, this time Tempe will be the home to the newest indoor facility AND it’s now also home to the first U.S. Picklemall location.

“What’s beautiful about pickleball is that you can have three generations all on the same court and they can all play at the same skill level. There’s not another sport like it,” said West Shaw, CEO of Picklemall, to ABC15.

The grand opening for its first location is set for August 5. “We do have a limited number of reservations left. So, you can book a court, but the drop-n-play is already maxed out,” said Shaw and encourages the community to stop by and check out the courts.

The pickleball facility occupies the former At Home store at Arizona Mills; it’s a 104,000-square-foot business that’s now home to more than a dozen pickleball courts.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez More than a dozen pickleball courts are ready for guests to use. More courts are in progress of being built, according to Shaw.

“So, for this location, we have 16 courts, we’re going to build up to 24 over the next few months,” said Shaw.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We wanted to open right away, so we decided we’ll block off the next development and we’ll open it to the public for the 16 courts,” explained Shaw to ABC15.

The Valley is home to the first Picklemalland according to Shaw, there’s an aggressive expansion in the works for this concept- and are aiming for 50 locations over the next two years.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez According to Shaw, the ability for picklers to play indoors allows the players to “eliminate the elements from their game”- meaning that when they play, they won’t have to “deal” with the beaming sun rays, wind or cold during the winter months.

“Right now in the U.S. malls are struggling to figure out what concepts bring people in... right now, box stores are fleeing malls because of e-commerce,” said Shawn. “Malls are stacked with 100 square foot boxes that they don’t really have a tenant for and that’s where we come in- we need a lot of space, we need tall ceilings, we need great lighting, and so we can come into a space like this and bring in 16 to 24 courts.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “You can come in as a beginner- and never have played before- in 25, 30 minutes you can know how to rally, you can have fun with friends, it’s social, it gets you off the couch, get your body moving, it’s good for the mind,” reiterated Shaw.

Although the CEO wants to expand throughout the country, he still has his eyes set on Arizona. “We definitely would love to be in Tucson, and the West Valley as well as up North,” said Shaw to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



Grand opening: Saturday, August 5.

Location: Arizona Mills [5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle] Suite 313 in Tempe

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A court inside Picklemall in Tempe.

What to know before you go: Make a court reservation, walk-ins are accepted but you’ll have to scan a QR code that’s located on the front door of the business.

Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, hours may adjust, check their website for updates.

* The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.