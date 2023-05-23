Pickleball at the mall: Former big-box store in Tempe to turn into 'Picklemall'

TEMPE, AZ — Amid an explosion of interest in pickleball in the Valley, a newly formed Texas company is putting its first location in the Phoenix metro.

Picklemall will debut its first U.S. location in July, at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 313 in the Arizona Mills shopping mall in Tempe. Picklemall will occupy a 104,000-square-foot space previously occupied by At Home Stores, which closed in 2019.

"Pickleball in Arizona is exploding and I want to be at the forefront of that," Picklemall CEO West Shaw told the Business Journal. "[Arizona] has a lot of different elements that drive people indoors and that's why we wanted to go there."

With the new concept, formerly what would have been aisles and aisles of home decor will be replaced with 24 pickleball courts.

"Right now if you go to a public court during prime hours you'll probably have to wait to play," Shaw said. "And that's what we're trying to combat is that waiting time and having to play at noon in Tempe, Arizona, in the middle of July. That could potentially be dangerous."

Read more from the Business Journal.