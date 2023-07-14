Things to do in the Valley: July brings new entertainment ventures, attractions and more

PHOENIX — Discover the fun and the excitement of July in our state! We’re bringing you a showcase of the best things to do in the valley this month, new entertainment ventures and of course, highlighting great recent events and moments in our community.

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Special from July 14-16 at 7 p.m. on ABC15.COM, our app, and streaming devices like Tubi, Amazon Fire and Roku.

JoJo's ShakeBAR

“JoJo's ShakeBar is an 80s, 90s restaurant and bar. Super exciting, very complex menu, but we’re bringing back the nostalgia of my childhood… great music, and throwbacks, movies and TV shows playing,” said Robbie Schloss, owner & founder. “So, it’s a very immersive dining experience and we just want people to kind of create memories and see how things were and take them to a fun place.”

Wren Südhalle



Wren House Brewing Co. is set to open a European-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee this July called Wren Südhalle. According to its co-owner, the plan is to have this location open to the public every day with extended hours of operation during the weekend.

Thundercat Lounge



The owners of Thunderbird Lounge are getting ready to open an ‘immersive’ sister concept in Downtown Phoenix called Thundercat Lounge.



Phoenix area art adventure



From northwest Phoenix to far east Mesa, you can experience Arizona's exploding arts scene from an affordable seat on the Valley Metro Light Rail.

Puttshack



Puttshack has officially opened its first Arizona location! The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and it now has a home at the Scottsdale Quarter, too. “Puttshack is the world’s only high-tech miniature golf,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, to ABC15 in an interview. “[The] thing we were able to do with the technology [has] completely changed the way people play miniature golf which hadn’t changed in over 100 years. The way we’ve been able to do that is with the technology that’s in the golf ball, it keeps score for you automatically.”

How the Phoenix Zoo is keeping animals cool

Phoenix Zoo team members show the ABC15 crew a behind-the-scenes experience of what their team does to provide animals some relief from the triple digits in the Valley.

Phoenix Zoo working to keep animals cool

PICKLEBALL IN THE VALLEY

It’s no secret that pickleball has become a big dill in the Valley there are new courts at city parks and even new ventures coming to Arizona to build “eatertainment” destinations centered around pickleball.



Check out our interactive map showing pickleball courts across the Valley:

Pickleball Backyard



The six indoor pickleball courts facility is open daily, 24 hours a day. “So we plan to have staff here till around 10 p.m. Then if you’d like to play after that, you can make a reservation on our app and you’ll be emailed a code where you can access [the] door, come in on your own, play for your time, and then leave on your own,” explained Cedric Shun, a head coach at the facility.

Picklemall



Amid an explosion of interest in pickleball in the Valley, a newly formed Texas company is putting its first location in the Phoenix metro. Picklemall will debut its first U.S. location in July, at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 313 in the Arizona Mills shopping mall in Tempe. Picklemall will occupy a 104,000-square-foot space previously occupied by At Home Stores, which closed in 2019.

MORE THINGS TO DO

