Here’s how the Phoenix Zoo is keeping animals cool during the summer

PHOENIX — Phoenix Zoo team members show the ABC15 crew a behind-the-scenes experience of what their team does to provide animals some relief from the triple digits in the Valley.

GREATER ONE-HORNED RHINOCEROS

Meet Chutti, the greater one-horned rhinoceros, that loves water and stays cool by being in his pool. The 8-year-old from San Diego receives a shower every day.

ABC15 According to a zoo staffer, Chutti’s name means ‘holiday’ in Hindu, and he was born on Thanksgiving Day. He’s said to be very friendly, and food motivated.

INDU, THE ELEPHANT

ABC15 Indu, the Asian elephant, enjoys a ‘garden hose shower' during a very hot June day in the Valley.

According to the Phoenix Zoo, Indu gets a shower every single day, but doesn’t really enjoy them unless it’s “scorching hot.” She prefers a nice, shaded area. Like the other animals, Indu gets an ice pop made for her with her diet in mind.

ABC15 Indu enjoys her very large ice pop.

CHEETAHS

Emily Merola with the Zoo explains how they try to keep these carnivores cool during the summer. The three cheetahs in the exhibit are brothers.

ABC15 Merola tosses the blood-sicles to the cheetahs.

Much like us, these cats enjoy frozen treats, but theirs are specially created with their own diet that includes blood and meat.

ABC15 According to Merola, the typical blood-sicles for the Cheetahs have meat chucks at the bottom of the frozen treat “which they absolutely love because they can chew on [them] instead of just licking [it] and it holds their attention pretty well too.”

The cheetahs have misters in their exhibit, so they can go lay under them if they want. And these cats will seek shade to keep cool.

“These guys get an assortment of Toronto Meat- it’s the kind of meat that we get for our carnivores at the zoo and they also get chuck meat, and the blood is actually from their diet,” said Merola on the tour. “The cool treat…. cool them down a little bit, keeps their tongue nice and wet, also kind of helps them stay hydrated-that’s something that we want to watch for especially as the temperatures climb. We want to make sure our animals are getting as much hydration as they can.”

ABC15

OTTERS

ABC15 Here’s Kima, the 22-year-old otter that was born on January 1, 2001.

Yup, otters at the zoo aren’t left behind with the frozen treats! According to Jacob Davis, a carnivore keeper at the zoo, their ice pops have fish in them and occasionally a type of ground meat is included.

ABC15 Davis holds an ice pop of fish that was tossed to Kima to enjoy.

SQUIRREL MONKEYS

Monkeys keep cool under the mister system at the ‘Monkey Village’ and get frozen treats inside buckets that are placed hanging onto some of the ropes.

ABC15 There are 18 squirrel monkeys in the ‘Monkey Village’ at the Phoenix Zoo.

According to Anne Seifert, Phoenix Zoo staff, the treats that these monkeys get during the summer include frozen grapes and biscuits [new world prime meat] soaked in Crystal Light.

ABC15 The biscuits soaked in Crystal Light helps with the hydration and makes it “more enticing for them,” said Seifert.

IF YOU GO

