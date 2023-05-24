Wren House Brewing Co. set to open ‘Wren Südhalle’ in Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — Wren House Brewing Co. is set to open a European-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee this July called Wren Südhalle.

“So, think of the vibe as…comforting, blonde woods, and green tile, and a huge large island bar, a big patio, lots of German imports as well a lot of lagers that we make at Wren House,” said Drew Pool, co-owner of Wren House, to ABC15.

Wren House Brewing Co. Wren Südhalle in Phoenix; interior construction underway.

The new location will come with a kitchen.

“The plan is to have barbecue available there in our own kitchen,” said Pool. This will be the first time that Wren House Brewing will have a kitchen/restaurant concept at any of its locations.

Hype Studios “We will have a large private meeting space or dining room as well because we do get a lot of requests for private event space and that sort of [things]," said Pool.

“It’ll kind of be like a walk-up window sort of thing or order at your table- a QR code [concept] and have food ran out to you,” shared Pool with ABC15.

Hype Studios Rendering of the inside of Wren Südhalle.

“The beer list will always be changing, always be rotating- we’ve actually worked with a lot of importers on getting special beers that, you know, no one else in Arizona has or has had. So, it’ll be a really unique place for not only locals to come out but people that are really into kind of beer culture,” said Pool.

According to its co-owner, the plan is to have this location open to the public every day with extended hours of operation during the weekend.

New location: 4025 E Chandler Blvd. in Phoenix

Phoenix Taproom: 2125 N. 24th St.

Wren House Prairie Patio: 6396 Lear Ln. in Prescott

Wren House Brewing Co. is one of the six recently announced businesses that’ll be breaking ground at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project- which is called ‘PV’.

“For our spot in particular within the development, we will have a patio. It will be probably a similar size to our current taproom on 24th street- so not huge, it’s going to be intimate for sure,” said Pool. “We’re expecting to do something unique, a little different than all of our other locations- so kind of bring a PV vibe to the space.”

According to Pool, this space is slated to open in fall 2024.

