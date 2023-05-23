From Wren House Brewing to Blanco Cocina + Cantina, here’s what’s coming to PV

PHOENIX — RED Development, a Phoenix-based commercial real estate company, announced a list of tenants that will be breaking ground at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project- which is called ‘PV’.

The following businesses are slated to open in 2024, two are confirmed to open next summer.



Wren House Brewing Co. is slated to open fall of next year. “For our spot in particular within the development, we will have a patio. It will be probably a similar size to our current taproom on 24th street- so not huge, it’s going to be intimate for sure,” said Drew Pool, co-owner of Wren House, to ABC15. “We’re expecting to do something unique, a little different than all of our other locations- so kind of bring a PV vibe to the space.”

Blanco Cocina + Cantina will be joining the line-up. According to a press release, the restaurant “will be adjacent to PV’s 3-acre central park” and will open next summer. The business is also said to debut an expanded dinner experience and have an elevated bar program.

RED Development Rendering of Blanco Cocina + Cantina at PV.

Flower Child, another Fox Restaurant Concept, will be a tenant at this Valley development. The business also plans to open summer of 2024.

Frost Gelato, a Tucson-based business will break ground in the Valley with its Italian gelatos and sorbets. Check out their flavors, right here.

According to RED Development, here’s the other set of businesses that will open in 2024: Whole Foods Market, Street Lights Residential, and Harkins Ciné Grill. Come phase two of the project, Life Time Fitness, a “92,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club” is set to open.

RED Development Harkins Ciné Grill at PV

So, what’s open right now during construction? Costco Wholesale, JC Penny, and the Mesquite Library.

