From Wren House Brewing to Blanco Cocina + Cantina, here’s what’s coming to PV

PHOENIX — RED Development, a Phoenix-based commercial real estate company, announced a list of tenants that will be breaking ground at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project- which is called ‘PV’.
The following businesses are slated to open in 2024, two are confirmed to open next summer.
- Wren House Brewing Co. is slated to open fall of next year. “For our spot in particular within the development, we will have a patio. It will be probably a similar size to our current taproom on 24th street- so not huge, it’s going to be intimate for sure,” said Drew Pool, co-owner of Wren House, to ABC15. “We’re expecting to do something unique, a little different than all of our other locations- so kind of bring a PV vibe to the space.”
- Blanco Cocina + Cantina will be joining the line-up. According to a press release, the restaurant “will be adjacent to PV’s 3-acre central park” and will open next summer. The business is also said to debut an expanded dinner experience and have an elevated bar program.
- Flower Child, another Fox Restaurant Concept, will be a tenant at this Valley development. The business also plans to open summer of 2024.
- Frost Gelato, a Tucson-based business will break ground in the Valley with its Italian gelatos and sorbets. Check out their flavors, right here.
- Sephora
- Aveda
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
According to RED Development, here’s the other set of businesses that will open in 2024: Whole Foods Market, Street Lights Residential, and Harkins Ciné Grill. Come phase two of the project, Life Time Fitness, a “92,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club” is set to open.
So, what’s open right now during construction? Costco Wholesale, JC Penny, and the Mesquite Library.
