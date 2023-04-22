JoJo's ShakeBAR: restaurant and bar to serve BIG milkshakes and some nostalgia

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is set to open its first Arizona location this summer in Scottsdale! The business concept prides itself in being family-friendly and having over-the-top drinks [with or without alcohol].

“JoJo's ShakeBar is an 80s, 90s restaurant and bar. Super exciting, very complex menu, but we’re bringing back the nostalgia of my childhood… great music, and throwbacks, movies and TV shows playing,” said Robbie Schloss, owner & founder. “So, it’s a very immersive dining experience and we just want people to kind of create memories and see how things were and take them to a fun place.”

From its milkshakes to the layout of the business, Schloss shares with ABC15 what this concept will bring to the Valley.

THE LOCATION LAYOUT + MORE

Schloss says the Scottsdale location will have about 200 seats inside and out. It’ll come with a private dining area and the space will have a “garage door” that kind of opens up over the bar to offer indoor/outdoor seating.

“Our cocktail program is the most exciting part of JoJo’s for me. We have amazing cocktails and a pointed whiskey program,” said the founder of the JoJo’s. “We make something call the frozen milk bar and we do boozy bars so you can actually have a boozy popsicle put in your cocktail. And I think that’ll be really fun for Scottsdale and so we have that on display in a big way in this location specifically.”

The space is said to come with a new and innovative design that’ll have bright and vibrant colors.

So, when is it opening? “We have a June target, so we’re very close to our opening,” said Schloss in an interview with ABC15.

THE SHAKES

According to the owner, they restaurant+ bar has seven signature shakes and guests have the option to customize their shakes to something fun.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR “My favorite is the Girl Scout- it’s a mint shake with chocolate dipped smores, a torched marshmallow and a cookie and all kinds of amazing things. Everything on our shake besides the cup and the straw is edible,” said Schloss.

“They’re big over the top shakes-lots of fun- but what is different about JoJo’s is that some of our competitors- is that everything is made in-house; it’s very gourmet, when you come into JoJo’s you can see our pastry bar and you can watch our chocolate tiers dipping the chocolate and making our smores from scratch and then adding them to the shakes. So, it’s not store-bought products and candy just going on our shakes just for the show- it’ll be the best shake you’ve ever had, and it’ll be exciting and memorable, so that’s super fun for us,” explained Schloss.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR JoJo’s ShakeBAR's food.

Other than its shakes and drinks, food is on the menu; you can check out some of their items right here.

PUTTING ARIZONA ON THE MAP

JoJo’s ShakeBAR headquarters’ is based in Chicago. According to Schloss, when they were looking at where to open more locations, it was his personal ties to Arizona that lead them to Scottsdale.

The business owner shared with ABC15 that his ‘strong attachment’ to Arizona was because his dad and brother were Arizona State University grads and his brother spent almost 20 years here.

“I fell in love with Scottsdale and all of Arizona and obviously the weather. It’s just a great place to have a concept that’s built around a large portion of our dessert program,” said Schloss. “You know who couldn’t enjoy a milkshake in the desert but there’s something about the people and the community and just embracing something new and exciting like JoJo’s- we’re really happy to bring that.”

