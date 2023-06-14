Inside Puttshack: the new two-story mini golf entertainment center in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Puttshack has officially opened its first Arizona location!
The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and it now has a home at the Scottsdale Quarter too.
So what’s inside the two-story miniature golf entertainment center? Take a look inside:
“Puttshack is the world’s only high-tech miniature golf,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, to ABC15 in an interview. “[The] thing we were able to do with the technology [has] completely changed the way people play miniature golf which hadn’t changed in over 100 years. The way we’ve been able to do that is with the technology that’s in the golf ball, it keeps score for you automatically.”
“You’re going to be able to come in, register online here at one of our kiosks- set you up for a tee time," said Joe Romanosky, director of operations, to ABC15. "You’ll be able to play, dine or both."
The Scottsdale Puttshack location has four course with 9 holes each. The courses are called: Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.
“It’s a custom-made tech that we do that have different themes associated to them-anywhere from beer pong to a sitting duck that we have to a half-pipe that’s included with our course; so a lot of different variations of these holes for you to enjoy,” said Romanosky.
Players will be able to see their score on a “video screen” that’s located in close proximity to the hole they’re playing at.
The indoor destination is open for everyone to play, but after 8 p.m., it’s for those who are 21 and over.
"We have DJs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and they’ll start again at 4 p.m. and then you’ll be able to enjoy it all the way until the late hours,” shared Romanosky with ABC15.
A dining experience will also be a key component of the business, and drinks will be served on the courses too. Private dining options are available on the second floor. Reservations are highly recommended to play and to dine.
IF YOU GO
- Address: located at the Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd #100]
- Hours of operation: Sunday- Wednesday [11 a.m. to 12 a.m.] and Thursday- Saturday [11 a.m. to 1 a.m.]
- Cost: Adults (21+) $14, young adults $14, and juniors (12 & under) $9
- Keep this in mind: After 8 p.m. you’ll have to be over 21 years of age to enter.