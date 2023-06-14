Inside Puttshack: the new two-story mini golf entertainment center in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Puttshack has officially opened its first Arizona location!

The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and it now has a home at the Scottsdale Quarter too.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Inside Puttshack's first Arizona location.

So what’s inside the two-story miniature golf entertainment center? Take a look inside:

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez First floor view- 'Sitting Duck' hole and the 'Half Pipe' hole that's set towards the Puttshack logo on the right side wall.

“Puttshack is the world’s only high-tech miniature golf,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, to ABC15 in an interview. “[The] thing we were able to do with the technology [has] completely changed the way people play miniature golf which hadn’t changed in over 100 years. The way we’ve been able to do that is with the technology that’s in the golf ball, it keeps score for you automatically.”

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Entrance to the two bottom mini golf courses.

“You’re going to be able to come in, register online here at one of our kiosks- set you up for a tee time," said Joe Romanosky, director of operations, to ABC15. "You’ll be able to play, dine or both."

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Inside the facility you’re not going to see the usual mini golf themed holes that you probably grew up playing- like the windmills and the animal/cartoon ones.

The Scottsdale Puttshack location has four course with 9 holes each. The courses are called: Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Featured here is the 'Beer Pong" hole and next to it is an arcade themed hole.

“It’s a custom-made tech that we do that have different themes associated to them-anywhere from beer pong to a sitting duck that we have to a half-pipe that’s included with our course; so a lot of different variations of these holes for you to enjoy,” said Romanosky.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez The courses are ‘high-tech,’ meaning you’ll won’t have to write down who is wining- the ball you will track the player’s score.

Players will be able to see their score on a “video screen” that’s located in close proximity to the hole they’re playing at.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Small tables are positioned next to the players' game area so they can place their belonging/ drinks there.

The indoor destination is open for everyone to play, but after 8 p.m., it’s for those who are 21 and over.

"We have DJs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and they’ll start again at 4 p.m. and then you’ll be able to enjoy it all the way until the late hours,” shared Romanosky with ABC15.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Views from the second floor: this level also counts with a bar and patio.

A dining experience will also be a key component of the business, and drinks will be served on the courses too. Private dining options are available on the second floor. Reservations are highly recommended to play and to dine.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez A view from the first floor of Puttshack; the main bar a dining area.

IF YOU GO

