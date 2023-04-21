Puttshack: UK high-tech miniature golf experience to open first Arizona location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Puttshack is on course to open a two-story miniature golf entertainment center this summer in the Valley!

The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and has opened several locations across the country — and in just a few months, it’ll have a home at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Puttshack Puttshack mini-golf featured hole of Beer Pong.

“Puttshack is the world’s only high-tech miniature golf,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, to ABC15. “Thing we were able to do with the technology [has] completely changed the way people play miniature golf which hadn’t changed in over 100 years. The way we’ve been able to do that is with the technology that’s in the golf ball, it keeps score for you automatically. So, you’re no longer carrying pencil and paper around- you can totally be immersed in the game.”

According to Vrankin, the point system to win the game is also atypical. Here, to win the game, you’ll need the most points, and you’re not going to see the usual themed holes with windmills on the course.

Puttshack “We’ve also designed the course to - courses because we have four 9-hole courses- really tailor to that 21- to 39-year-old crowd,” said Vrankin to ABC15.

“At Puttshack you’re going to see a beer pong hole, you’re going to see a roulette hole, you’re going to see a what we call pop the question which is a trivia putt hole — you’ll get a question that’ll pop up on the screen that’s either pop culture or it's going to be local to the Phoenix, Scottsdale area,” explained the CEO of the company to ABC15.

Puttshack “So we’ve changed the game around where you’re now trying to get the highest score possible as opposed the lowest. So you’ll get bonus points in a hole-in one, every hole has hazards where you can lose some points or other ways where you can score bonus points,” explained Vrankin.

The first Arizona location will have four courses, each with nine holes.

Here’s what the layout of the space will be like according to Vrankin: “Scottsdale Quarter [location] is 12,000 square feet on the ground floor and another 14,00 square feet on the second floor. We also have two patio spaces in addition to that- on the second floor and then we have additional patio space on the first floor as well. We’ll split the courses in-between the floors and essentially, I believe that layout is two courses on the ground floor and two courses on the second floor.”

A dining experience will also be a key component of the business, and drinks will be served on the courses too. Reservations are highly recommended to play and to dine.

Puttshack What to expect: “food flavors from around the world, a lot of shareables, hand-helds, etc. and then signature cocktails that you can only get at Puttshack,” said Vrankin.

IF YOU GO



The slated opening date is early summer; possibly a June opening, according to Vrankin.

Location: Scottsdale Quarter [Floor 1, 73rd Place]

Slated hours of operation: Monday- Saturday [10 a.m. – 9 p.m.] & Sunday [12 p.m. – 6 p.m.]

*Images featured in the story are not of the Scottsdale location but showcase the mini-golf holes that’ll be available to play at the Arizona location.