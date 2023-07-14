Inside JoJo's ShakeBAR: new restaurant & bar in Scottsdale with an 80s/90s vibe

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Stirring up retro vibes and serving up some big desserts - JoJo's ShakeBAR is ready to open its first Arizona location this month!

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Arizona Vibrant colors and neon lights give the 80s, 90s restaurant and bar a modern twist.

The business concept prides itself in being family-friendly and having over-the-top drinks [with or without alcohol].

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Arizona A Patron Tower sits on a dinning table inside Scottsdale Quarter's newest restaurant.

“JoJo's ShakeBar is an 80s, 90s restaurant and bar. Super exciting, very complex menu, but we’re bringing back the nostalgia of my childhood… great music, and throwbacks, movies and TV shows playing,” said Robbie Schloss, owner & founder. “So, it’s a very immersive dining experience and we just want people to kind of create memories and see how things were and take them to a fun place.”

Here’s a first look at the Scottsdale Quarter's newest business that’s set to open on July 15!

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Arizona Yes- there’s a “play” area for the adults and kids that count with arcade games. The neon lights also offer up a cool selfie opportunity.

Schloss previously shared with ABC15 that his favorite milkshake was the Girl Scout.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Arizona The Girl Scout: “It’s a mint shake with chocolate dipped s'mores, a torched marshmallow and a cookie and all kinds of amazing things,” said Schloss.

According to Schloss, everything in their shakes, besides the cup and the straw, is edible. Although JoJo's ShakeBAR is known for its massive deserts, it also comes with brunch and dinner items.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Arizona





Some of the food items at the restaurant.

IF YOU GO



Location: Scottsdale Quarter [South Street & 73rd Place]

Opening date: July 15 at 10 a.m.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Arizona PAC-MAN game lights up the ceiling of JoJo's ShakeBAR.

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [11 a.m.- 9 p.m.] Friday and Saturday [10 a.m.- 11 p.m.], Sunday [10 a.m.- 9 p.m.].