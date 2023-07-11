Watch Now
Junior H to bring his ‘Sad Boyz Tour’ to Phoenix this August

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, July 14
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 11, 2023
PHOENIX — Popular Mexican artist, Junior H, is heading to the Valley!

The Los Angeles-based Mexican singer announced Tuesday that he's hitting the road for a U.S. tour.

Junior H is among a group of young musicians spearheading the corrido tumbado (trap corridor) music movement.

The tour kicks off on August 11 in Los Angeles and will make a stop in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 26.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

