From indoor to outdoor courts, here’s where to play pickleball in the Valley

PHOENIX — It’s no secret that pickleball has become a big dill in the Valley - there are new courts at city parks and even new ventures coming to Arizona to build “eatertainment” destinations centered around pickleball.

Check out our interactive map showing pickleball courts across the Valley:

From free places to play to indoor facilities - here’s a list of pickleball courts:



Phoenix outdoor courts from June – August 2023



Deem Hills Park [5050 W Andrea Ln.]

2 courts open daily 5:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.



Desert Foothills Park [1010 E Marketplace SE]

2 dual-use courts, open daily 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.



Encanto Sports Complex [2121 N 15 Ave.]

3 courts, open daily 6 a.m.-10 p.m.



G.R. Herberger Park [5802 E Indian School Rd.]

4 courts, open daily 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.



Paseo Highlands Park [3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd.]

6 courts, open daily 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.



Pecos Park [17010 S 48 St.]

16 courts, open daily 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.



Roadrunner Park [3502 E Cactus Rd.]

4 courts open daily 5:30 a .m.-10 p.m.



Rose Mofford Sports Complex [9833 N 25th Ave.]

3 courts open daily 6a.m.-10 a.m. & 6 p.m.-10 p.m.



Telephone Pioneers of America Park [1946 W Morningside Dr.]



4 courts open daily 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Phoenix indoor courts from June – August 2023

A recreation membership pass is required for indoor gym court use, click here for more information.



Cesar Chavez Community Center [7858 S 35th Ave]

2 gym courts, Thursday 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. / Saturday 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.



Deer Valley Community Center [2001 W Wahalla Ln.]

4 gym courts, Tuesday & Thursday 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Longview Community Center [4040 N 14th St.]

1 gym court, Tuesday 6:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.



Paradise Valley Community Center [17402 N 40th St.]

4 gym courts, Wednesday 6:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.



Sunnyslope Community Center [802 E Vogel Ave.]

3 gym courts, available on Mondays- can call 602-262-6661 for availability.



Washington Activity Center [2240 W Citrus Way]

4 gym courts, available on Wednesdays- can call 602-262-6971 for availability.



MESA



Kleinman Park [710 S Extension Rd]

4 Courts, daily 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.



SCOTTSDALE



Cholla Park[11320 E. Via Linda]

8 courts, open daily from sunrise to 10:30 p.m.



Thompson Peak Park [20199 N. 78th Pl.]

3 courts and 3 portable nets, open daily from sunrise to 10:30 p.m.



Horizon Park [15444 N. 100th St.]

10 courts, open from sunrise to 10:30 p.m. [park is closed on Sundays].



AVONDALE



Alamar Park [4155 South El Mirage Road]

There are pickleball courts, park is open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Festival Fields Park [101 E. Lower Buckeye Road]

4 Pickleball Courts, park is open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.





GLENDALE

Foothills Park [57th Ave. & Union Hills Dr.]

2 courts, open daily from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.



DEDICATED INDOOR FACILITIES AND MORE TO COME IN THE VALLEY

“ [It’s] the first indoor pickleball facility in Arizona and it’s actually one of the few in the entire country and it's one of the largest,” said Mike Rodrigues, founder/CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. The indoor pickleball facility in Chandler has more than a dozen courts and is open every day.

The six indoor pickleball courts facility is open daily, 24 hours a day. “So we plan to have staff here till around 10 p.m. Then if you’d like to play after that, you can make a reservation on our app and you’ll be emailed a code where you can access [the] door, come in on your own, play for your time, and then leave on your own,” explained Cedric Shun, a head coach at the facility.

ABC15 Arizona

Chicken N Pickle

The Kansas City business that’s expanded in the Midwest is set to make its mark in the Southwest with its Arizona location opening this summer! Chicken N Pickle will be joining the Westgate Entertainment District lineup very soon. Click here for full story.

Populous Chicken N Pickle is coming to Glendale, Arizona.

Pickle and Social

‘Pickle and Social,' a concept coming out of Georgia, is headed to Arizona! “So, our traditional Pickle and Social venues are comprised of world-class pickleball courts, both indoor [climate control] and outdoor, as well as a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, rooftop bar, dedicated event space, a large green space,” said Brian Harper, general partner at Competitive Social Ventures. Read more about it, right here.

Second Star Group, LLC

Pickleball

This new venture will debut its first U.S. location in July, at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 313 in the Arizona Mills shopping mall in Tempe. Picklemall will occupy a 104,000-square-foot space previously occupied by At Home Stores, which closed in 2019.