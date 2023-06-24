New pickleball entertainment venture 'Pickle and Social' being built in the Valley

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — The pickleball community in the Valley is growing -- and so are the places to play the sport! ‘Pickle and Social,' a concept coming out of Georgia, is headed to Arizona!

Brian Harper, general partner at Competitive Social Ventures, shared renderings of their vision for the new concept.

“So, our traditional Pickle and Social venues are comprised of world-class pickleball courts, both indoor [climate control] and outdoor, as well as a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, rooftop bar, dedicated event space, a large green space,” Harper said.

Second Star Group, LLC Competitive Social Ventures- headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia- is the operating company that founded Pickle and Social; one of three concepts that the company has created.

According to Harper, these renderings are their vision for the space, with the “final say” under review by officials with the tribal community.

The large green space will include an ACL Cornhole Yard and yard games like Connect Four, giant Jenga, Spike Ball and more family-friendly fun.



The ‘eatertainment’ destination will sit on 3.5 acres of land at a new developmental area called "The Sydney."

Second Star Group, LLC “The indoor facility is pushing 25,00 square feet and then you have another almost 15,000 square foot of air-conditioned space between your restaurant, event space and bars inside,” states Harper.

According to Harper, all concepts created by Competitive Social Ventures are "eatertainment" destinations. The new Arizona venture is no exception.

Pickleball will - obviously - be the entertainment focus of the business, but there will be a food and beverage component.



“One of our concepts is called Fairway Social, so we will have a hybrid model of the Fairway Social integrated into Pickle and Social. You’ll have four world-class golf simulators that you can play 130 plus courses from around the world,” said Harper.

THE LOCATION

Harper knew that, with former experience at Topgolf and seeing first-hand Scottsdale's success in the hospitality entertainment business, bringing Pickle and Social to Arizona was a must.

Second Star Group, LLC The Arizona location is being built from the ground up at the ‘The Sydney’ corridor with the slated opening set for 2024.

“I wanted to be in that area and then when we met Dan Lupien and the team there at The Sydney, what they were trying to create in an entertainment district there by the Salt River Fields… iconic real-estate, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” said Harper.

Second Star Group, LLC “The ability to build form the ground up is the ability to get it right and perfect,” said Harper, who tells ABC15 that the Competitive Social Ventures team has done extensive research for the creation of this location.

The Sydney is a 29-acre “mixed-use entertainment center” that is currently under development in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Pickle and Social is slated to open sometime in 2024.