Chicken N Pickle sets official opening date and gives a sneak peek of the location

GLENDALE, AZ — The wait is finally coming to an end, and it’s a big dill for the West Valley picklers! Chicken N Pickle has officially set an opening date for its first Arizona location!

The indoor/outdoor entertainment complex broke ground at the Westgate Entertainment District in December of 2022. The business is now set to open this August!

Charles ‘CJ’ Hoyt, manager of the Glendale location, showed ABC15 around the newest location. Take a look:

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The courtyard features has games like Jenga, Cornhole, Battleship and has lawn chairs for guests to relax in.

The Chicken N Pickle Glendale location consists of three main building structures, which include: The Pickle Dome, the Paddle Bar and the main restaurant building. The rest of the amenities are outdoors, and certain areas are covered with awnings.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez This area outside features Bocce Ball and the place is also designated for guests to plat the Giant Yard Pong Game.

“The courts will all be by reservation. So you’ll go on our website, find a court and a time they you’re looking to come in and be able to reserve that for anywhere from a half hour up to two hours,” explained Hoyt.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Pickle Dome has five indoor pickleball courts inside an air conditioned building.

There are six courts that are outside and they're all shaded.

A look at the five side by side outside pickleball courts.

The 11th pickleball court of the facility is called the “Be Amazing Court.” It's outside and connected to the main restaurant’s building. This court is covered by any awning as well.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We have our beer gardens that are available. So, when you come in and you reserve a court, you can also enjoy a table, have your food brought right to you and drink service as well,” said Hoyt.

The five outside courts have a “beer garden” associated with each of them. The space has a large mister to keep you cool and a television to not miss your other sporting event that you may be keeping your eye.

*ABC15 was granted an exclusive first look of the business prior to the grand opening date. Images may feature teams in training and crews putting the final touches on the location.

DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE CHICKEN

Here's a look inside the main restaurant building:

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The main restaurant building: put your orders in the at the first floor where there’s also a bar and the second floor has more seating available.

“We have wonderful food- that’s what I think surprises people a little bit when they come to Chicken N Pickle,” said Hoyt. “Our Chef driven menu- almost completely from scratch – so everything is made every day fresh, and the food stands out tremendously.

According to Hoyt, the location can fit more than 2,000 people on the property.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez On the first floor you can see the bar area that’s placed in the middle of the dining area- and this won’t be the only bar on location. According to Hoyt, The Paddle Bar which is located outside will have a bar and a kitchen. That means you can get your late night dishes and drinks after the main restaurant closes.

The courtyard is also dog friendly, so keep that in mind next time you head out to Glendale.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The second floor of the main restaurant’s building: This level not only has more seating available but also features a rooftop patio for guests to enjoy the views.

IF YOU GO



Opening date: August 8

Location: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale



