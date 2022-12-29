Chicken N Pickle breaks ground in Glendale, here’s what to expect

GLENDALE — The Kansas City business, Chicken N Pickle has officially broken ground in the West Valley!

The new entertainment concept in Glendale will be home to a “chef-driven restaurant and sports bar,” and yes- its signature dishes will have chicken. Oh, and heads-up picklers the business will house several pickleball courts!

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to bring that to Glendale,” said Dave Johnson, Founder of Chicken N Pickle, in a news release. “We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond.”

According to a representative from the City of Glendale, the Chicken N Pickle is “looking to open Q1 2023.”

The indoor/outdoor entertainment complex has broke ground at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd]. The City of Glendale expects this business to generate over 700,000 visitors annually and create over 150 jobs in the area.

WESTGATE AND ITS NEW TENANTS

Earlier this year a spokesperson for Yam Properties LLC, which owns Westgate Entertainment District, confirmed to ABC15 that they have several new tenants expected to open in the following months.

Some of the new tenants include Thirsty Lion, Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails, Sugar Factory and PopStroke.

