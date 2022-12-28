From tenants to business developments, here’s what’s coming to the Valley in 2023

PHOENIX — From the VAI RESORT to new tenants at Westgate in Glendale and at Tempe Marketplace, the Valley is growing!

Here’s what’s slated to open in 2023, yes, including new food chains coming to State 48!

VAI RESORT IN GLENDALE

From its ‘party island’ to its 360-degree concert stage, here's some key information about the VAI RESORT.

“Our designers are designing these buildings to look like Dubai, and New York City and have Konos Island that represents Mykonos and Tulum, Mexico so we’re adding aspects from around the world in the heart of Glendale, Arizona,” said Grant Fisher, president of VAI Global Development.

The resort is expected to have 100,000 square feet of ‘high-end retail shopping.’

What’s the price you’ll be paying to stay here? “So, we’re going to be non-event day/year probably from the $500 to the $800 on true event days, we’re bundling in concert tickets with those hotel rooms- those are going to exceed those values,” said Fisher.

The entertainment resort is set to open in late 2023. Read more about this billion-dollar resort in the West Valley here.

MATTEL ADVENTURE PARK

Epic Resort Destinations is planning to open the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park in 2023 featuring new rides with famous brands such as Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Hot Wheels, Mattel Games and Thomas & Friends.

The park will be located just south of State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

TEMPE MARKETPLACE

In spring 2023, you’ll be able to check out Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing , which will be located near Victoria’s Secret and Dave & Buster’s. They are planning a nearly 10,000-square-foot facility where you can learn to throw an axe or hone your axe-throwing skills in a safe and fun place.

, which will be located near Victoria’s Secret and Dave & Buster’s. They are planning a nearly 10,000-square-foot facility where you can learn to throw an axe or hone your axe-throwing skills in a safe and fun place. The Vitamin Shoppe is also set to open in 2023 near Twin Peaks, offering a variety of supplements, vitamins, herbs, sports nutrition, CBD, and natural beauty products.

is also set to open in 2023 near Twin Peaks, offering a variety of supplements, vitamins, herbs, sports nutrition, CBD, and natural beauty products. Enclave Salon Suites and Primp & Blow [ which offers professional blowouts, makeup, hair extension, and more] are set to open next year too.

QUEEN CREEK MARKETPLACE

Dave & Buster’s is expected to open in spring 2023 in this part of town.

WESTGATE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

Earlier this year a spokesperson for Yam Properties LLC, which owns Westgate Entertainment District, confirmed to ABC15 Arizona that the following businesses are slated to open during 2023.

Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails: Expected to open during the summer of 2023.

Chicken N Pickle: Expected to open by spring 2023.

Thirsty Lion: Expected to open by summer 2023.

VILLAGE AT PRASADA

According to Joshua Simon, founder & CEO of SimonCRE, the Village is 100% leased out and it's a big and awaited development. “[It’s] the largest that’s been built on the West Coast in the last I’d say ten-plus years,” said Joshua Simon, founder and CEO of SimonCRE, in an interview with ABC15.

is 100% leased out and it's a big and awaited development. “[It’s] the largest that’s been built on the West Coast in the last I’d say ten-plus years,” said Joshua Simon, founder and CEO of SimonCRE, in an interview with ABC15. The tenants that will be opening there are Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, O.H.S.O. Brewery+Distillery, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Barrio Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Pet Smart, T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, and ULTA Beauty. “The bigger tenants will start opening in November and then early next year, and we expect all the tenants – you know- to be open by the end of next year,” said Simon.

The shopping center is located near Loop 303 & Waddell Road.

THE ROYALE

Mark Howard & Rocco Menaguale are the owners of this new business complex and have made ‘local’ a priority for their new venture.

Here’s the list of the confirmed tenants: Cult Hair Salon & Spa, Window Coffee Bar, Stem Swag, Rocco Designs and LIX Uptown Ice Cream. A restaurant/bar will also open, the name is yet to be finalized, and will be owned by Mark Howard and Rocco Menaguale. Howard is the owner of Fez Restaurant and Bar and owned Bliss ReBAR before it closed in 2022.

and owned before it closed in 2022. The new commercial complex in the Melrose District is projected to open in 2023. When it's open, you can head to 635 W. Glenrosa Avenue.

HASH KITCHEN’S NEW LOCATION IN PEORIA

Joey and Cristina Maggiore are getting ready to open their sixth location of Hash Kitchen in the Valley! The newest location of their brunch restaurant concept will open in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Joey Maggiore, the restaurant is expected to open in January 2023; as of now, there isn’t a slated opening date.

This second location in Peoria will debut the “next generation restaurant design for all upcoming locations” and isn’t far from their other West Valley storefront.

TROPHY ROOM

This cocktail bar is a 90-minute experience and seats 38 people at a time. You will need a reservation to get in.

For now, Trophy Room, is tucked inside ‘Wren & Wolf’ in Phoenix [2 N Central Ave, Suite 101]. Eventually, this new concept will have its own entrance.

is tucked inside ‘Wren & Wolf’ in Phoenix [2 N Central Ave, Suite 101]. Eventually, this new concept will have its own entrance. Trophy Room is expected to open in 2023; it could possibly open to the public in January.

Reservations are not being taken as of now, but they are taking down emails and contact information online of those who are interested in attending the new concept. You can check bestcocktailbarphoenix.com for updates.

WHITE CASTLE IN TEMPE

This storefront will mark the second Arizona location for the chain.

Earlier this year, the company informed us that the new location [8735 S Jewel St] will be located near I-10 and Warner Road.

The Tempe restaurant is expected to open in spring 2023.

BOBBY’S BURGERS BY BOBBY FLAY

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to the Valley! ‘Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay’ will open inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to a press release sent to ABC15, Intelligration Capital BB, LLC (ICBB), the licensor & franchisor company for Bobby’s Burgers, has sealed a deal with The Grove, Inc. (TGI), the airport operating group.

“Bobby’s Burgers is slated to open in Q1 of 2023 as part of a state-of-the-art food hall, The Crystals, which TGI will run," read the statement.

CANNON BEACH IN MESA

Cannon Beach is getting closer to reaching the East Valley and a new attraction has been added. ABC15 first reported on the 37-acre mixed-use development in early 2021 when it was announced.

Along with several restaurants, breweries, and snack shops, the surf lagoon and entertainment district is expanding with a high-energy indoor action sports center, KTR, which the developers say will be the anchor tenant.

Cannon Beach is scheduled to open in 2023 and is located at Power and Warner roads.

OMNI TEMPE HOTEL

While crews finish construction on the $125 million project for an April 2023 opening, the sales staff of the highly anticipated — and at one time controversial — hotel being built on the corner of Mill Ave and University Drive in Tempe has been working to get events on its calendar.

“The hotel is averaging roughly 60-plus leads a month for demand,” Matt Drusch, the director of sales and marketing at the Omni Tempe told the Business Journal. “We are booking as far out as 2026 with our inquiries.”

“COMING SOON”

TACO BOY'S

The popular taco shop is cooking up more locations in the state.

“We got two in the oven, and we’re trying to open many more,” said Juan F. Cornejo, one of the owners of Taco Boy's, in an interview with ABC15. Originally, the West Valley was going to open in April, but due to delays, there isn’t a set date placed. The new locations will be located at

West Valley: 91 st Avenue and Camelback Road. Metro Phoenix: In the I-17 and Dunlap area.



SHAQ’S ‘BIG CHICKEN’

The fast-casual restaurant was founded by Shaquille O'Neal and the local franchise owners have agreed to open at least 12 locations in the state.

According to Christensen, he and Reid Richards are the franchisees for the state and have agreed to open at least 12 Big Chicken locations in Arizona over the next couple of years.

For now, the local franchise owners plan to open the first couple of locations in the Valley and possibly expand to Tucson.

FAZOLI'S RETURNING TO THE VALLEY

The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain said it will be opening inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. On December 15, the food chain announced construction will begin in January.

A Phoenix Sky Harbor representative confirmed to ABC15 that the Fazoli’s location will be in Terminal 4, post-security between gates B7 and B13.

