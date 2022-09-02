‘Village at Prasada,' the outdoor shopping center coming to Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — The outdoor shopping center, Village at Prasada, is coming along in the city of Surprise and will begin opening in phases starting this November.

According to Joshua Simon, founder and CEO of SimonCRE, the Village is 100% leased out and it's a big and awaited development. “[It’s] the largest that’s been built on the West Coast in the last- I’d say- ten plus years,” said Joshua Simon, founder and CEO of SimonCRE, in an interview with ABC15.

The tenants that will be opening there are Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, O.H.S.O. Brewery+Distillery, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Barrio Queen, Sprouts Farmers Market, Pet Smart, T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, and ULTA Beauty.

Suite 6 Architecture + Planning





“The bigger tenants will start opening in November and then early next year, and we expect all the tenants – you know- to be open by the end of next year,” said Simon.

The shopping center is located near Loop 303 & Waddell Road.

ABC15 asked about the opening dates for the tenants, and Simon responded with the following: “We have several soft goods, so clothing stores... that are preparing to open. I don’t think I can say much more than that."

ANOTHER BIG DEVELOPMENT IN THE VALLEY

The video in the player above showcases the announcement of VAI Resort which is set to open in late Spring of 2023. Read more about it, right here.