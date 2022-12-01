Mesa's Cannon Beach announces KTR tenant ahead of 2023 opening

MESA, AZ — Surfs up, Mesa! Cannon Beach is getting closer to reaching the East Valley and a new attraction has been added.

ABC15 first reported on the 37-acre mixed-use development in early 2021 when it was announced.

Provided by Cole Cannon

Along with a number of restaurants, breweries, and snack shops, the surf lagoon and entertainment district is expanding with a high-energy indoor action sports center, KTR, which the developers say will be the anchor tenant.

KTR is described as a power-packed thrill-infused fun zone for families and offers skateboarding, scooters, a ninja warrior course, trampolines, BMX, and other high-flying aerialist attractions.

Claire Natale (Evolve Marketing)

“We are thrilled to join Cannon Beach and be another opportunity for fun and adventure,” said Ron Sciarro, co-founder of the KTR franchise. “Cole’s team and ours share the value of using our resources to better the community and we look forward to hosting a variety of groups. We’re especially excited to invite non-profit entities and church groups to our facility at no cost throughout the operating season in hopes of giving a little something back to the communities we love and serve.”

The new Mesa location will be the seventh in the Valley.

Cannon Beach is scheduled to open in 2023 and is located at Power and Warner roads.